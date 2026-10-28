Jordan, Syria Form Security Panel After Deadly Strikes
(MENAFN) Jordan and Syria agreed late Tuesday to create a joint security committee to probe deadly Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria, pledging tighter coordination to shield civilians and protect Syrian sovereignty.
The deal came after a phone call between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, according to a joint statement.
The committee will review the details and aftermath of Monday’s strikes and build mechanisms for intelligence sharing and coordination on the ground, the statement said.
In the statement, Safadi voiced “deep regret and sorrow” over the civilian deaths and extended condolences to the Syrian people. He said the strikes hit ISIS (Daesh) sites and relied on intelligence pointing to confirmed threats and imminent attacks on Jordan. He also reaffirmed Amman’s respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating that the security and stability of the two countries are linked.
Both ministers stressed the need for direct security coordination to confront shared threats, protect civilians and combat cross-border weapons and drug smuggling.
A Syrian state television channel, citing the health directorate of Daraa province, reported early Tuesday that seven people were killed and three wounded in the strikes. The Syrian government said the operation was carried out without prior coordination with Damascus, and its Foreign Ministry later said it had registered its objections with Jordan.
The Jordanian army said Monday it hit sites belonging to groups it blamed for Friday’s attack on mourners at a church in Hamoud village, in Jordan’s southern Karak province. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said nine people were killed in that attack.
The deal came after a phone call between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, according to a joint statement.
The committee will review the details and aftermath of Monday’s strikes and build mechanisms for intelligence sharing and coordination on the ground, the statement said.
In the statement, Safadi voiced “deep regret and sorrow” over the civilian deaths and extended condolences to the Syrian people. He said the strikes hit ISIS (Daesh) sites and relied on intelligence pointing to confirmed threats and imminent attacks on Jordan. He also reaffirmed Amman’s respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating that the security and stability of the two countries are linked.
Both ministers stressed the need for direct security coordination to confront shared threats, protect civilians and combat cross-border weapons and drug smuggling.
A Syrian state television channel, citing the health directorate of Daraa province, reported early Tuesday that seven people were killed and three wounded in the strikes. The Syrian government said the operation was carried out without prior coordination with Damascus, and its Foreign Ministry later said it had registered its objections with Jordan.
The Jordanian army said Monday it hit sites belonging to groups it blamed for Friday’s attack on mourners at a church in Hamoud village, in Jordan’s southern Karak province. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said nine people were killed in that attack.
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