Scottish Politicians Report Eight-Hour Detention by Israeli Authorities
(MENAFN) Two Scottish politicians said Israeli authorities held them for eight hours and refused to allow them to enter the occupied West Bank while they were travelling with an international delegation.
Scottish National Party MP Lara Bird and Scottish Greens member of the Scottish Parliament Kate Nevens were among 23 participants in the Progressive International delegation. The group also included Labour MP Clive Lewis and a former member of the Basque senate.
In a post on Instagram, Bird said Israeli authorities questioned the delegation before refusing its members permission to enter the territory.
The group had planned to "stand alongside Palestinians being attacked for harvesting olives on their own land," she said.
Bird added that the delegation was "interrogated and ultimately prevented from crossing the border."
Nevens called the experience "frightening" but confirmed that the group was able to "leave safely."
"What we experienced was only a small fraction of the terrifying reality Palestinians face when they try to cross the same border to reach their families or simply go about their lives," she said.
The incident followed an announcement by the Israeli military on Monday that all land crossings into the West Bank would be shut under heightened security arrangements ahead of Tuesday's national elections.
Scottish National Party MP Lara Bird and Scottish Greens member of the Scottish Parliament Kate Nevens were among 23 participants in the Progressive International delegation. The group also included Labour MP Clive Lewis and a former member of the Basque senate.
In a post on Instagram, Bird said Israeli authorities questioned the delegation before refusing its members permission to enter the territory.
The group had planned to "stand alongside Palestinians being attacked for harvesting olives on their own land," she said.
Bird added that the delegation was "interrogated and ultimately prevented from crossing the border."
Nevens called the experience "frightening" but confirmed that the group was able to "leave safely."
"What we experienced was only a small fraction of the terrifying reality Palestinians face when they try to cross the same border to reach their families or simply go about their lives," she said.
The incident followed an announcement by the Israeli military on Monday that all land crossings into the West Bank would be shut under heightened security arrangements ahead of Tuesday's national elections.
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