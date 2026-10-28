Israeli Genocide Persists in Gaza, Killing More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed two Palestinians and injured five more, medical sources said. Two others, a six-year-old girl and a man, died of wounds from earlier strikes. The violence unfolded as Israelis voted in parliamentary elections.
In the north, Israeli troops shot and killed Mahmoud Samih al-Harsh, 28, on al-Hawja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp, medical sources told a news agency. In southern Gaza, a second Palestinian, not yet identified, was killed in an Israeli strike near al-Alam roundabout in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah. His body was recovered later.
In Khan Younis, six-year-old Tahani Mohammed Saeed Shalalfeh died of injuries from Israeli gunfire in al-Mawasi on Monday. Ahmed Yassin Bseiso also succumbed to wounds from an Israeli strike days earlier on al-Thawra Street in central Gaza City.
Civil defense sources said a fisherman off Khan Younis was hurt by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone. Israeli gunfire also wounded two Palestinians in separate incidents in Qizan Rashwan and east of Hamad City. A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital said two more people, one of them a child, were wounded by Israeli fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Local sources also reported that Israeli naval vessels shelled Palestinians and fired machine guns toward them on the beach near the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, with damage affecting roughly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed since an October 2025 ceasefire took effect.
In the north, Israeli troops shot and killed Mahmoud Samih al-Harsh, 28, on al-Hawja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp, medical sources told a news agency. In southern Gaza, a second Palestinian, not yet identified, was killed in an Israeli strike near al-Alam roundabout in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah. His body was recovered later.
In Khan Younis, six-year-old Tahani Mohammed Saeed Shalalfeh died of injuries from Israeli gunfire in al-Mawasi on Monday. Ahmed Yassin Bseiso also succumbed to wounds from an Israeli strike days earlier on al-Thawra Street in central Gaza City.
Civil defense sources said a fisherman off Khan Younis was hurt by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone. Israeli gunfire also wounded two Palestinians in separate incidents in Qizan Rashwan and east of Hamad City. A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital said two more people, one of them a child, were wounded by Israeli fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Local sources also reported that Israeli naval vessels shelled Palestinians and fired machine guns toward them on the beach near the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, with damage affecting roughly 90% of the territory’s civilian infrastructure. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed since an October 2025 ceasefire took effect.
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