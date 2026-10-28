Tokayev Calls For Large-Scale Construction Across Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan must become a vast construction site, with large-scale construction expanded across all regions, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan titled "Current Challenges Facing Kazakhstan in a New Historical Cycle," according to the presidential press service.

"For our country to develop steadily and dynamically, it is extremely important to implement large-scale tasks efficiently and promptly. Our citizens must have access to comprehensive social infrastructure. This is an important condition for improving the population's quality of life," Tokayev said.

He said infrastructure development would be a priority, adding that the country needed to move beyond individual projects and intensify construction across all regions.

"As I have said before, Kazakhstan must become a vast construction site. This is not about individual projects. Overall, large-scale construction must be launched and intensified across all regions," the president said.

Tokayev said a comprehensive assessment of regional needs should be completed as soon as possible to determine the demand for healthcare, education, culture and sports facilities.

He also addressed rural development, saying the government continued to pay particular attention to rural areas and was making efforts to ensure decent living conditions for their residents.

At the same time, Tokayev noted that large cities had become centers of economic activity, education, technology and talent development.

"Ultimately, strong cities form the foundation of strong regions, while strong regions form the foundation of a strong state. Therefore, every major city must have a specific medium- and long-term development plan approved by the government," he said.

Tokayev added that the government, together with local administrations, should develop digital twins of urban infrastructure in the near future to improve the management of city resources.

He said that making cities safe, comfortable and attractive should be treated as a major state priority, in line with the national "Taza Kazakhstan" concept.

"If a city develops dynamically, the economy of the respective region will also prosper, and its human potential will grow," the president said.