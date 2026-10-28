Regulatory Announcement No 23: Organic Growth Picked Up In Q3, Reaching 6% For The First Nine Months At An Adjusted EBITA Margin Of 9%. Outlook Reiterated

InstallatørGruppen will host a conference call for investors and analysts on 28 October 2026 at 10:00 CET, in English, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation material will be available at investors.installergroup.com ahead of the call. In preparation, a databook covering the quarters from 2025 has been uploaded to investors.installergroup.com.

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