Leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series Expands Starting Support Beyond Emergency Use

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO-D

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS200 with smart APP

Battery-free, permanently installed SuperCap technology supports everyday engine starts, smart battery monitoring and reliable performance down to -40°C.

- leagend management teamFRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSE, GERMANY, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Permanently installed SuperCap technology combines everyday starting support, intelligent power management and long-term vehicle readiness for professional automotive applications.For many drivers and automotive aftermarket professionals, a jump starter has traditionally been understood as an emergency device-something kept in reserve until a vehicle battery can no longer provide enough power to start the engine. However, vehicle starting demands are not limited to emergencies. Frequent engine starts, extended parking periods and extreme temperatures can also place additional demands on vehicle batteries and starting systems. While emergency starting remains an important function, this conventional understanding represents only part of what modern supercapacitor-based starting technology can deliver.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series presents a broader approach. Rather than functioning solely as a portable emergency booster, the series is designed as a permanently installed starting-support system that works alongside the vehicle's original battery. By combining everyday starting assistance, intelligent power management, smart operating functions and long-term durability, it extends the role of a SuperCap Jump Starter into regular vehicle operation.For distributors, professional workshops and fleet service providers, this approach introduces a wider range of applications to consider, shifting the discussion from occasional emergency intervention toward integrated starting support and long-term vehicle readiness.Everyday Starting Support: An Integrated Role in Vehicle OperationOne of the most significant differences between a conventional portable jump starter and the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series lies in how the system is used.Traditional jump starters are generally connected only when additional starting power is needed. In contrast, leagend's SuperCap system is designed to remain installed in the vehicle, participating in every normal engine start without requiring drivers to retrieve, connect or manually prepare a separate device for every use.During engine cranking, the vehicle's original battery must deliver substantial current within a short period. The leagend system uses stored energy from its supercapacitors to contribute starting current alongside the original battery. Its contribution can vary according to battery condition, available capacitor energy and actual starting requirements.This integrated starting-support approach allows the system to participate in everyday starts rather than being reserved exclusively for situations in which the original battery has already become too weak to start the vehicle independently.By sharing part of the high-current starting demand, the system can help reduce repeated electrical stress on the original battery. Over time, this may support longer battery service life and more efficient battery replacement planning, depending on vehicle operating conditions and battery health.Working alongside the vehicle's existing electrical system, the SuperCap system replenishes its stored energy from available vehicle electrical power. As a result, its value goes beyond completing an occasional difficult start: starting assistance becomes part of the vehicle's regular operating process.Intelligent Power Management: Designed to Stay InstalledPermanent installation introduces a different set of technical requirements from those of a portable emergency device. A system that remains connected to the vehicle must manage its own energy consumption while maintaining the ability to respond when starting support is needed.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series addresses this requirement through battery-free supercapacitor technology and intelligent low-power management.Unlike conventional lithium battery-powered jump starters, the series uses supercapacitors rather than an internal rechargeable lithium battery as its primary energy-storage components. This reduces dependence on maintaining a separate lithium battery-powered emergency pack and supports repeated use without the same routine charging requirements associated with portable boosters.Another important feature is its ultra-low power consumption. Across the JS series, average standby current is approximately 3mA, helping limit the additional electrical demand placed on the original vehicle battery while the system remains installed.When the detected battery voltage falls below 9V, the system enters a low-power operating state to further reduce consumption. However, this does not mean that the starting-support system simply becomes inactive.An integrated vibration sensor can detect vehicle movement and automatically wake the device from its low-power state, returning it to a ready condition for subsequent operation.This combination of low standby demand, automatic energy management and responsive wake-up functionality is particularly relevant for vehicles that experience irregular use or extended parking periods.Rather than treating power conservation and starting readiness as separate priorities, leagend brings both considerations into the design of a permanently installed Super Capacitor Jump Starter.Smart Functions: More Than Hardware-Based Starting AssistanceThe multiple roles of the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series extend beyond its supercapacitor energy-storage components.Intelligent control and connected features contribute to a more comprehensive starting-support system, helping the device respond to operating conditions while giving users greater visibility into relevant system information.One of these functions is AI Self-Learning Mode, designed to learn characteristics of the vehicle's starting behavior over repeated operations. By taking vehicle starting characteristics into account, the system can adapt its assistance strategy to the requirements of the connected vehicle.This reflects an important distinction from a device that simply delivers stored electrical energy on demand. The objective is not only to provide starting current, but also to manage how starting assistance interacts with the vehicle's electrical system.The series also incorporates Drive Mode, extending system operation beyond the initial engine-cranking event. This mode manages the interaction between the SuperCap system and the vehicle's electrical system while the vehicle is running, adding another dimension to its onboard functionality.Meanwhile, Bluetooth connectivity and the leagend Smart APP provide access to relevant operating information. Depending on model configuration, users can review vehicle battery voltage, supercapacitor status and other supported system information, improving visibility into the condition and operation of the installed device.This connected battery monitoring capability adds another dimension to the system's role. Alongside providing supplemental starting current, it enables users to observe relevant battery-related electrical conditions and system information, supporting a more informed approach to ongoing battery monitoring and vehicle maintenance.Emergency assistance nevertheless remains part of the product's functionality. Forced Start Mode can deliver approximately 10 seconds of forced starting support to a vehicle under difficult starting conditions.Together, these functions demonstrate how the series combines intelligent control, connected battery monitoring and starting assistance within one onboard solution.Long-Term Readiness Across Operating ConditionsFor a permanently installed starting-support system, reliable long-term operation depends on more than the ability to deliver high current during a single starting event.Vehicle electrical equipment may face significant temperature changes, frequent engine starts, extended parking periods and years of repeated operation. The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series is developed with these varied operating conditions in mind.Cold weather presents a particular challenge for vehicle starting systems. As temperatures fall, conventional lead-acid batteries can experience reduced available starting performance, while engines may require greater cranking effort. These conditions are especially relevant in high-latitude regions and other markets with prolonged or severe winters.The series is designed for an operating-temperature range of approximately -40°C to 80°C, supporting applications in both severe cold and high-temperature environments. Its supercapacitor-based architecture is designed to maintain stable, reliable operating performance even at temperatures as low as -40°C.Supercapacitors are well suited to rapid energy delivery and repeated high-current applications, providing a technical foundation for dependable starting assistance across demanding environmental conditions.Long-term durability is another important consideration. Supercapacitors are capable of extensive charge-discharge cycling and do not experience the same chemical aging mechanisms as conventional rechargeable lithium batteries.Combined with permanent installation and automatic operation, this supports an exceptionally long service life and repeated starting-support use without requiring drivers to manage a separate portable emergency device.For professional users, the broader value lies in having starting assistance integrated into the vehicle and designed to remain available throughout normal operating cycles, rather than depending solely on equipment retrieved after a starting problem occurs.A Flexible SuperCap Starting-Support Portfolio for Professional ApplicationsDifferent vehicles and operating environments place different demands on their starting systems. Recognizing this, leagend provides multiple configurations within its SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series to address different electrical systems and application requirements.For 12V vehicle applications, the portfolio includes leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400, offering different starting-support configurations for compatible passenger vehicles, SUVs and other applications with varying starting demands.For 24V vehicle applications, leagend JS600 extends the SuperCap starting-support concept to suitable trucks, buses and other heavy-duty commercial vehicles.This product coverage creates several opportunities for professional automotive aftermarket businesses.For distributors and importers, the series provides a differentiated product category that can be organized according to vehicle voltage, starting requirements, customer segments and application conditions. Instead of evaluating products solely by emergency output ratings, professional buyers can also consider permanent installation, daily operating functions and long-term application value.For professional workshops, the starting point is the vehicle owner's actual needs. Customers may experience demanding starting conditions, repeated battery replacements, irregular vehicle use, challenging winter conditions or concerns about long-term battery performance. Alongside battery testing, charging and maintenance services, workshops can assess whether integrated SuperCap starting support and connected battery monitoring represent an appropriate additional solution for these specific requirements.For fleet operators and service providers, the series offers another approach to evaluating starting support across different vehicle types, usage patterns and operating environments, including vehicles exposed to repeated starts, demanding temperatures or extended periods of inactivity.Actual product selection should always consider electrical-system voltage, engine characteristics, installation requirements and vehicle compatibility.Backed by leagend's Manufacturing Expertise and Comprehensive Battery Service PortfolioThe development of the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series reflects the company's broader technical background in automotive battery technologies and intelligent vehicle electrical systems.As a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend has accumulated more than 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms. Its long-term focus on independent product development, intelligent control and automotive electronic solutions provides a foundation for developing products that address multiple aspects of vehicle battery operation and maintenance.Beyond the SuperCap starting-support series, leagend maintains a comprehensive product portfolio covering Battery Testers, Battery Monitors, Battery Chargers and related automotive electronic solutions.Its professional battery testers support the evaluation of battery condition, starting performance and charging-system operation, helping technicians make informed maintenance decisions. Dedicated battery monitoring solutions provide ongoing visibility into relevant battery and electrical-system conditions, while battery chargers support charging and maintenance requirements across suitable battery applications.Together with the SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, these product lines allow leagend to address a wider range of professional requirements across battery testing, monitoring, charging and starting support.For distributors, importers, workshop networks and fleet service providers, this broader capability means access to more than a single product category. leagend supports professional customers through product development, manufacturing expertise, technical assistance, application guidance and OEM/ODM cooperation.As automotive aftermarket requirements continue to evolve, leagend remains focused on combining established battery technology expertise with practical product innovation, providing professional partners with solutions designed for diverse vehicle applications and long-term business development.Explore Professional Starting-Support Solutions with leagendThe leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series demonstrates how starting-support technology can extend beyond emergency use to become part of everyday vehicle operation, intelligent power management, connected battery monitoring and long-term vehicle readiness.For product specifications, vehicle compatibility information, distribution opportunities or OEM/ODM cooperation, contact leagend at....

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series Expands Starting Support Beyond Emergency Use News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 28, 2026, 06:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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