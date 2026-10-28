Deepotsav 2026: Ayodhya Prepares To Illuminate The World With The Spirit Of The Ramayan

2,128 Vedic scholars and Vedacharyas performed the grand Saryu River Aarti setting a Guinness World Record

The breathtaking visual spectacle of Deepawali celebration during Deepotsav at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

A laser show on the banks of the Saryu river during 'Deepotsav' on the eve of Diwali

Live performers bring the Ramayana to life through thematic tableaux, choreography and animations.

30 lakh diyas, 2,100-drone show and immersive cultural experiences to transform the sacred city into a celebration of light, faith and heritage

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the festival of lights approaches, Ayodhya is preparing to welcome visitors from India and around the world for Deepotsav 2026, a celebration that brings together the timeless story of the Ramayan, India's cultural heritage and the spirit of Diwali. On November 7, the sacred city is expected to glow with around 30 lakh diyas, while spectacular drone displays, traditional performances and illuminated riverfronts will create a memorable experience for visitors.Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Government of Uttar Pradesh is preparing an expanded programme that seeks to make Deepotsav more engaging, accessible and internationally appealing. Led by the Department of Tourism, the celebrations will combine traditional rituals with contemporary visual experiences, offering travelers an opportunity to discover Ayodhya beyond its celebrated temples and connect with the cultural traditions that continue to shape the city.Tourism and Culture Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh said,“Deepotsav 2026 will offer visitors from India and across the world an opportunity to experience Ayodhya's timeless spiritual heritage, vibrant traditions and warm hospitality. With millions of diyas, spectacular cultural presentations and immersive Ramayan-themed experiences, we aim to make the celebration meaningful for visitors of every generation while strengthening Ayodhya's position on the global tourism map.”A City Illuminated by Faith and TraditionDeepotsav celebrates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana and the completion of his exile, a story that holds a special place in India's cultural imagination. During the festival, the city becomes a living expression of this tradition, with lamps illuminating its ghats, temples, streets and public spaces.This year, around 30 lakh earthen lamps are planned across Ayodhya, creating an extraordinary spectacle of light along the Saryu riverfront and throughout the city. A collective Saryu Aarti by more than 2,100 young Vedic students, known as batuks, will form a key part of the celebrations. More than 240 temples and maths are also expected to participate in lamp lighting, extending the festive atmosphere across religious and community spaces.Visitors can look forward to a programme featuring Ramlila performances by Indian and international troupes, traditional folk dances, a tableaux procession and cultural presentations inspired by the Ramayan. Bharat Milap and the symbolic coronation of Lord Ram will further bring the epic's enduring themes of duty, courage, family and the triumph of good over evil to life.A Spectacular Celebration Above and Along the SaryuTechnology will add a contemporary dimension to the festivities. A show featuring 2,100 drones is planned for November 7, with a repeat performance scheduled for November 9, giving residents and visitors another opportunity to witness the illuminated sky. Three-dimensional projections, laser displays and musical green fireworks are also planned as part of the wider programme.The Saryu riverfront will provide a striking setting for the celebrations, with a proposed Pushpak Viman installation on the river, floating artworks and themed displays. Ram Darbar, Ram Rath and other visual installations will bring familiar episodes from the epic into public spaces.For international visitors, these experiences offer an opportunity to understand how India's ancient narratives continue to inspire contemporary art, public celebrations and community participation. The combination of ritual, performance, light and technology will make Deepotsav a distinctive cultural experience for travelers interested in heritage, spirituality and living traditions.Discover the Ramayan through a Citywide Story TrailA key feature of Deepotsav 2026 will be an effort to make the Ramayan more accessible to younger audiences and first-time visitors. Visual installations depicting different sections, or kands, of the epic will be placed along important routes, including a continuous artistic trail connecting Lata Mangeshkar Chowk with Ram Ki Paidi. Each display will carry a brief, easy-to-understand explanation of the episode and its message.Ten Ramayan-themed gateways are planned along Dharam Path, with three additional gateways proposed on major approach roads to Ayodhya. Twenty themed selfie points, divided between Ram Katha Park and Ram Ki Paidi, will offer opportunities to engage with the city's cultural story through photography and design.Digital screens and themed wayfinding installations are also planned to help visitors navigate key attractions. These initiatives aim to turn the city into an open-air cultural experience, where travelers can explore the Ramayan at their own pace while discovering Ayodhya's architectural, spiritual and artistic heritage.Creativity, Community and Global ParticipationDeepotsav 2026 will also invite people to connect with Ayodhya through their own creative interpretations. The Department of Tourism has announced nationwide watercolor painting and short-reel competitions, with entries open until November 2. The initiatives encourage original work inspired by Ayodhya's heritage, traditions, development and festive atmosphere. AI-generated paintings are not eligible, while reels containing excessive AI-generated content will be excluded. Winners are to be honored during a programme in Ayodhya in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.The state is also planning wider international outreach, including invitations to tourism and culture ministers or their representatives from partner countries. Indian missions in more than 30 countries are expected to support outreach to members of the Indian diaspora, strengthening global connections with the festival.Shri Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said,“Our focus is to make Deepotsav 2026 a welcoming and enriching experience for visitors from across the world. Through thoughtful visitor arrangements, immersive Ramayan-themed installations and a diverse programme of cultural performances, we want visitors to discover the stories, traditions and spiritual significance that make Ayodhya unique. We also hope to inspire younger generations to connect with this heritage and carry its values forward.”A Special Tour Package for a Memorable VisitTo help visitors plan their journey, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has introduced a special two-night, three-day package, scheduled for November 6 to 8, 2026. Priced at ₹16,999 per person, excluding GST, the package includes twin-sharing hotel accommodation, meals as specified in the itinerary and air-conditioned transport.The itinerary covers some of Ayodhya's important religious landmarks, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Mahal and Nageshwarnath Temple. Visitors will also have opportunities to attend the Saryu Aarti, explore local markets and experience the illuminated city during Deepotsav. Travelers wishing to extend their stay can enquire about customizing the package.Further visitor experiences associated with Ayodhya's tourism development include the proposed floating restaurant, new riverfront ghats, an amphitheater and a food court. Developments at Ram Ki Paidi and Guptar Ghat, alongside eco-tourism initiatives at Udhela Lake, reflect the state's wider efforts to diversify its tourism offerings.

RD

Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Deepotsav 2025 – The World's Grandest Festival of Lights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deepotsav 2026: Ayodhya Prepares to Illuminate the World with the Spirit of the Ramayan News Provided By Vinsan Graphics October 28, 2026, 06:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.