Bloomberg Invest Expands In The Middle East With Inaugural Dubai Edition In Collaboration With Dubai Department Of Economy And Tourism
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bloomberg Invest Dubai to debut under the theme“Family Offices and the Future of Wealth” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE;October 2026: Bloomberg today announced the launch of Bloomberg Invest Dubai, expanding the globally recognized Bloomberg Invest series in the Middle East in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The inaugural Dubai edition, themed“Family Offices and the Future of Wealth,” will take place on 12 November 2026 in Dubai. The event will convene global investors, family office principals, private bankers, venture capitalists and policymakers to examine how capital is being deployed in an increasingly complex global environment. As markets navigate geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, family offices and alternative investors are playing a more influential role in global capital flows. Conversations at Bloomberg Invest Dubai will explore where capital is moving, how portfolio construction is evolving as alternatives become mainstream, and Dubai's positioning as a global hub for investment dialogue. Confirmed speakers include:
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His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, United Arab Emirates; Executive Chairman & Managing Partner, Lunate
His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder & CEO, KBW Ventures; Executive Vice Chairman, Arada
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder & Managing Director, Emaar Properties
Anastasia Amoroso, Managing Director & Chief Investment Strategist, Partners Group
David Druley, Chairman & CEO, Cambridge Associates
Lawrence Golub, Co-CEO, Golub Capital
Michael Gross, Co-Founder, SLR Capital Partners
Mishal Kanoo, Chairman, The Kanoo Group
Farhad Karim, Global Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone Private Wealth
Stephen Ketchum, Founder, Managing Partner, CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Sound Point Capital Management
Sana Khater, CEO, Investcorp Capital
TK Kurien, CEO, Premji Invest
Christian Stracke, Managing Director & President, PIMCO
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