World Sustainability Day Statement Dr Yousif Al Hammadi, CEO Of Tabreed

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October, 2026:“On World Sustainability Day, the UAE's journey towards Net Zero 2050 requires us to focus not only on how energy is produced, but also on how efficiently it is consumed. In a region where cooling is essential to daily life and economic growth, district cooling plays an important role in reducing energy demand and carbon emissions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As our cities continue to expand, investing in efficient and sustainable cooling infrastructure will be critical to supporting the nation's long-term ambitions. At Tabreed, our district cooling operations helped prevent more than 834,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2025 compared with conventional cooling systems. That is equivalent to taking more than 181,000 cars off the road. We are committed to amplifying this impact through innovation, operational excellence and responsible investment, helping build more efficient, resilient and sustainable cities for future generations.”