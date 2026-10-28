Ramayana LA Premiere: Yash Speaks About Kannada Roots And Taking Indian Cinema Global

Yash flaunted his Kannada nationality at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on October 27. Producer Namit Malhotra said,“The actor's role as a star and as a producer is unique. Yash said he wanted to introduce India's cultural heritage to people worldwide.

Kannada actor Yash made a bold statement about his heritage during the LA premiere of Ramayana: Rise of Legend. Speaking to an international audience, the actor talked about his path from the Kannada film business to one of India's most ambitious cinematic ventures.

Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra attended the ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 27. But beyond the red-carpet glitz, the premiere gave the crew a chance to explain why the ancient Indian epic matters to them and what they hope it will mean to audiences worldwide.

Yash Celebrates Kannada Roots At Premiere Of Ramayana

To make his regional identity part of the global event, Yash began his speech by addressing the crowd in Kannada.

The actor said that a person's origin doesn't have to limit their dreams. In his statement, he linked his growth in Kannada cinema to the possibility of taking Indian stories to a bigger stage.

To Yash, Ramayana is not just another movie.“The epic is a story that has been passed down through generations and has a cultural value beyond the screen,” he said. He said that he hoped the adaptation will assist overseas audiences in getting to know more about India's customs, legacy and storytelling.

His comments also brought the Kannada film industry directly into the larger discourse of Indian cinema's global aspirations. Yash didn't position his trip as a move away from his roots, but utilised the premiere to highlight how they remain part of his character.

Yash Needed Ramayana Collaboration Namit Malhotra Says

Before addressing the crowd, producer Namit Malhotra also praised Yash's importance to the movie.

Malhotra elaborated,“Yash is not just an actor in the film but a producing partner of the film with Monster Mind Creations. He said the actor's dedication, coupled with his own ideas, was crucial to bringing the enormous endeavour together.

Yash has gone beyond playing Ravana. As a producer, he's one of the individuals helping define the film's wider objectives, including its attempt to attract viewers outside India.

The production is a partnership between Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Their collaboration combines filming, production and visual effects abilities for a project based on one of India's best-known epics.

Ramayana hopes to reach audiences outside India

The makers' efforts to get the picture to a worldwide audience culminate in the Los Angeles premiere.

Malhotra has said the foreign showing is an opportunity to present an Indian cultural narrative to audiences who are not aware of its customs. The project mixes a narrative steeped in Indian culture with a large-scale cinematic presentation for a global audience.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film is designed as a two-part adaptation, and foreign distribution is an essential aspect of the release strategy.

When is Ramayana releasing in Theatres?

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Its cast, scope, and worldwide rollout have made it one of the key Indian cinema releases to watchthis year.

The second instalment is expected in 2027. For Yash, the premiere has already offered a moment to celebrate Kannada cinema on an international stage while helping take a landmark Indian story to a wider audience.