Mohit Chhillar Backs Franchise Leagues To Boost Kabaddi In Gujarat

Mohit Chhillar Endorses Franchise Growth for Gujarat Kabaddi

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): Veteran Indian kabaddi player and expert Mohit Chhillar has backed franchise-based leagues for their potential to boost kabaddi in Gujarat, create opportunities for emerging players and expand the sport's reach. His remarks come after sports management company Nxt Sports acquired Bhavnagar Bulls, a franchise in the Gujarat Kabaddi League (GKL), with plans to strengthen the team and explore opportunities for regional talent development, as per a press release.

“The growth of franchise-based leagues is important for the future of kabaddi because it creates more competitive opportunities for players and helps the sport reach new audiences. The acquisition of Bhavnagar Bulls by Nxt Sports is an encouraging development for Gujarat kabaddi,” Chhillar said.“With a clear vision, the right team structure and a focus on identifying talent, the franchise can contribute to the development of the sport and provide aspiring players with a platform to showcase their abilities,” he added.

Strategic Development and Future Prospects

Strengthening the Gujarat Kabaddi Ecosystem

The acquisition marks a new phase for Bhavnagar Bulls, with Nxt Sports looking to develop the franchise, strengthen its competitive prospects and explore opportunities in talent identification, fan engagement and commercial partnerships. The Gujarat Kabaddi League aims to promote regional representation through a franchise-based competition featuring teams representing different parts of the state.

The format is intended to provide aspiring players with opportunities to compete in an organised environment and gain greater visibility. Regional leagues can also help strengthen Gujarat's kabaddi ecosystem by connecting players, coaches, franchises and sponsors while building local interest in the sport. Increased competition and exposure can support the development of emerging athletes beyond the established professional circuit.

The acquisition of Bhavnagar Bulls reflects a growing focus on franchise development and regional talent promotion, with the potential to contribute to the continued growth of kabaddi in Gujarat. (ANI)

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