Andhra Pradesh On High Alert As Cyclone Arnab Threatens State Coast

Andhra Pradesh Government on High Alert

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has been placed on high alert in view of Cyclone Arnab, with the state administration working round the clock to safeguard lives and minimise property damage, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated here on Wednesday. No loss of life has been reported so far.

According to the CMO, "The state machinery has been on active vigil since Tuesday night, carrying out precautionary, relief, and restoration measures. Mobile emergency alerts have been dispatched to residents in vulnerable areas since 1:30 AM, while senior officials continue to monitor the ground situation closely."

Infrastructure and Agricultural Impact

High-intensity sea waves and severe coastal erosion caused by the cyclone led to damage along the Uppada coastal road near Kakinada. Restoration and repair works have already commenced in the area to restore connectivity and safeguard the coastline.

The state government has also directed officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to swiftly carry out ground-level assessments of crop damage. Officials have been instructed to provide immediate technical guidance to farmers, prioritise crop recovery, and ensure timely financial and logistical support to eligible cultivators. "All concerned departments remain deployed in coordinated efforts to manage the cyclone's impact, with the administration prioritising public safety and the speedy restoration of normalcy," the CMO added.

Aviation Safety and Flight Cancellations

Earlier, in light of IMD inputs that expect Cyclonic Storm "Arnab" to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on 28 October, with winds of 125-135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) organised a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety.

According to MoCA, the flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha (including Bhubaneswar) are expected to be most affected. Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may see knock-on delays depending on the storm's track. MoCA also stressed inter-agency coordination between stakeholders like Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India Meteorological Department (IMD), airline and airport operators, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), disaster management authorities of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and others to ensure passenger safety.

Flight Operational Status

At the airport in Visakhapatnam, operations were suspended since the afternoon of 27 October. While in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, all flights were suspended after 7 pm on 27 October. Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service stands cancelled on 28 October. Air India had 6 cancellations on Delhi–Visakhapatnam–Delhi (27 Oct) and Delhi–Vijayawada–Delhi (28 Oct). Air India Express had 13 cancellations, mostly Visakhapatnam flights to and from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, plus Varanasi–Bangkok and Bangkok–Visakhapatnam.

IndiGo had all flights suspended at Visakhapatnam, and at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry after 7 pm on 27 October. Cancellation figures are provisional. Akasa Air had Delhi–Bhogapuram and return (October 28) cancelled; all other flights expected to operate while Alliance Air are operating normally, with no cancellations so far.

Airlines are advised to adhere to operational guidelines regarding adverse weather and inform passengers of delays or cancellations, and comply with applicable norms of re-booking and refunds. Passengers are advised to check flight status on the airline's website, app, helpline or SMS before leaving for the airport. They are requested not to travel unless their flight is confirmed. Passengers should also factor in extra travel time. Waterlogging and road closures are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Secretary advised airlines and airport operators to extend all support to passengers, senior citizens, persons with reduced mobility, parents with infants and medical cases. In case of an unresolved complaint, passengers are requested to raise it with the airline first, then through the AirSewa portal or app. MoCA reiterates that safety is the priority and will keep issuing updates as conditions change. (ANI)

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