'Khelunga Bhi Vaise Hi': Abhishek Reveals Vaibhav's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag-Inspired Message

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India opener Abhishek Sharma revealed that young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had invoked a famous dialogue from the Bollywood film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' during their net session ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand before delivering an explosive performance in India's series-clinching victory.

Sooryavanshi told Abhishek that he would bat in the same fearless manner, drawing inspiration from the film's iconic dialogue,“Bhaiya, khelunga bhi waise hi”, which translates to“Brother, I will play the same way”.

The 14-year-old backed up those words with an attacking 45 off just 19 balls, providing the perfect platform for Abhishek to smash a sensational 113 off 38 deliveries as India chased down New Zealand's target of 199 in just 13.2 overs to win the third T20I by six wickets at the Hnry Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking in a BCCI video after the match, Abhishek recalled his conversation with Sooryavanshi and praised the youngster for sticking to his aggressive approach.

“Yesterday, Vaibhav told me something in the nets that I will play the same way as in the Milkha Singh movie Bhag Milkha Bhag dialogue 'Bhaiya, khelunga bhi waise hi',” Abhishek said.

The left-hander also explained how Sooryavanshi's fearless approach in the opening over lifted the confidence of the batter at the other end, particularly while facing New Zealand's frontline fast bowler.

“When you are chasing 200 or 190, his first ball, first over, is his main fast baller. And if you show such aggression as an opener. Because I was on the other side, so I saw that. On the first ball, the non-striker gets excited,” Abhishek said.

“I feel special mention to Vaibhav. What he did today, I think, played a very crucial role today. So it goes to him,” he added.

The opening pair made a mockery of New Zealand's bowling attack, putting on a record-breaking display as India reached 118 without loss in the powerplay, the highest-ever team total in the first six overs of a men's T20 International.

India also brought up their 50 in just 2.2 overs, equalling the joint-fastest team fifty in the format, before crossing the 100-run mark in five overs.

Abhishek also praised the team's selfless approach, pointing to Sanju Samson's willingness to adjust his role after opening in the previous two innings.

“One more thing. Sanju Bhai was opening the game. We can see that everyone is selfless. The atmosphere that the team showed today. It must be easy for everyone,” Abhishek said.

“I feel like Sanju Bhai showed his character. The whole team showed their character,” he added.

Abhishek also lauded India's bowlers for restricting New Zealand to 198/3 after Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 89 off 52 balls had put the hosts in a strong position.

He singled out the contributions of Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy, saying the bowlers' efforts helped set up India's explosive response.

"The way the bowlers came back, Akshar Paaji, Bhuvi Paaji, Arsh, Prince, and NK especially, who is a complete all-rounder. Because of that, the total was low today. And we were able to play like this," he said.