Kremlin Considers Orban for UN Chief If He Is Nominated
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to consider former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the position of United Nations secretary-general if his name is formally put forward, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the possibility during a media briefing, as reports emerged suggesting that US President Donald Trump’s administration had encouraged Orban to consider seeking the international post.
“If such a candidate emerges, they will also be considered,” Peskov told reporters.
He added that the subject did not come up during a telephone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 9.
Reports published Sunday indicated that Washington had approached Orban about a potential bid, with Russia and China reportedly open to the proposal. Officials from the three countries reportedly confirmed that the United States had discussed the former Hungarian leader’s possible candidacy.
If the plan moves forward, Orban could emerge as a candidate supported by Washington, Moscow and Beijing, although a final decision on the proposal has yet to be made.
A US State Department official acknowledged that the suggestion might initially appear unlikely but argued that backing from the three powers could help secure sufficient support within the UN Security Council.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the possibility during a media briefing, as reports emerged suggesting that US President Donald Trump’s administration had encouraged Orban to consider seeking the international post.
“If such a candidate emerges, they will also be considered,” Peskov told reporters.
He added that the subject did not come up during a telephone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 9.
Reports published Sunday indicated that Washington had approached Orban about a potential bid, with Russia and China reportedly open to the proposal. Officials from the three countries reportedly confirmed that the United States had discussed the former Hungarian leader’s possible candidacy.
If the plan moves forward, Orban could emerge as a candidate supported by Washington, Moscow and Beijing, although a final decision on the proposal has yet to be made.
A US State Department official acknowledged that the suggestion might initially appear unlikely but argued that backing from the three powers could help secure sufficient support within the UN Security Council.
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