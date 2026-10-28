Cyclone Arnab Hits India: 84,396 Evacuated as Landfall Stalls
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of people were moved to safety in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as Cyclone Arnab slammed into the country’s southeastern coast, bringing torrential rain and violent winds.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said the storm’s landfall had stalled for two hours. In a post on X, the U.S.-based social media platform, the authority warned: “The chance of completely crossing the shore by afternoon. Strong gusty winds and rains continue along the shore. People should remain vigilant even today,”
Officials relocated 84,396 people to 290 relief shelters, out of 2,199 shelters set aside statewide, according to a national broadcaster. The same outlet reported that the cyclone, which started coming ashore in the early hours of Wednesday, uprooted trees and damaged local infrastructure across affected areas.
As a precaution, authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighboring Odisha shut schools, halted fishing operations and put rescue teams on standby for emergency deployment. Farther out, the administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ordered schools closed for two days starting Tuesday.
India’s Meteorological Department said a deep depression over the east-central and southeastern Bay of Bengal had tracked westward and strengthened into Cyclone Arnab.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said the storm’s landfall had stalled for two hours. In a post on X, the U.S.-based social media platform, the authority warned: “The chance of completely crossing the shore by afternoon. Strong gusty winds and rains continue along the shore. People should remain vigilant even today,”
Officials relocated 84,396 people to 290 relief shelters, out of 2,199 shelters set aside statewide, according to a national broadcaster. The same outlet reported that the cyclone, which started coming ashore in the early hours of Wednesday, uprooted trees and damaged local infrastructure across affected areas.
As a precaution, authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighboring Odisha shut schools, halted fishing operations and put rescue teams on standby for emergency deployment. Farther out, the administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ordered schools closed for two days starting Tuesday.
India’s Meteorological Department said a deep depression over the east-central and southeastern Bay of Bengal had tracked westward and strengthened into Cyclone Arnab.
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