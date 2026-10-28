UAE President Declares January 7 As Zayed The Founder Day

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has declared January 7 Zayed the Founder Day to commemorate the nation's Founding Father.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is the Founder of the UAE and was the first President of the nation.

Recommended For You

Remembering his legacy, Sheikh Mohamed said, "As he led efforts to establish the Union, laid its foundations, and nurtured its development, his life and legacy were defined by his vision, generosity, and service to humanity."

The occasion, set to be celebrated annually, extends beyond January 7, serving as an annual starting point for renewed engagement with Sheikh Zayed's life and legacy.

It marks the launch of initiatives and programmes that continue throughout the year, providing opportunities for individuals and institutions to actively participate in bringing his values and principles to life.

This day is set to place particular emphasis on younger generations, especially those born after Sheikh Zayed's passing - enabling them to learn more about Sheikh Zayed's life and legacy not simply as part of the nation's history, but as the foundation of the values, principles and decisions that shaped UAE and continue to guide its journey today.

Why January 7?

According to Zayed the Founder Day, the day brings together "two powerful references to the UAE's founding story: 7 emirates uniting to form one nation, and 1971, the year the Union was established".

This day also falls in the first week of wvery new year, when schools and other insititutions reopen and sets a starting point to help reconnect with the values of Sheikh Zayed.

60th Accession Day: How 20 years as Ruler's Representative shaped Sheikh Zayed to lead UAE UAE leaders celebrate Sheikh Zayed's vision on Founding Father's 60th Accession Day

ALSO READ