Meghan Joins Junior MasterChef Australia as Special Guest
(MENAFN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is set to appear on the returning Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027, with Australian broadcaster Network 10 confirming her participation on Tuesday.
Although some reports have portrayed Meghan as a co-host, the official announcement clarified that she will work with presenter and MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow to support the young contestants throughout the competition.
“I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” Meghan said.
“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”
Meghan appeared on MasterChef Australia as a guest judge in 2026. According to figures released by Paramount Australia and New Zealand, the episode attracted the show’s biggest Sunday audience since 2023.
Yeow welcomed the return of the junior cooking competition, which is coming back after a six-year break.
“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers – I’m expecting plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too.”
Although some reports have portrayed Meghan as a co-host, the official announcement clarified that she will work with presenter and MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow to support the young contestants throughout the competition.
“I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” Meghan said.
“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”
Meghan appeared on MasterChef Australia as a guest judge in 2026. According to figures released by Paramount Australia and New Zealand, the episode attracted the show’s biggest Sunday audience since 2023.
Yeow welcomed the return of the junior cooking competition, which is coming back after a six-year break.
“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers – I’m expecting plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment