Summerlin Smiles Highlights The Role Of Root Canal Therapy And Protective Restorations In Preserving

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 27, 2026 8:57 am - Summerlin Smiles highlights how root canal therapy and protective restorations help treat infection, relieve discomfort, and preserve damaged teeth through personalized dental care in Las Vegas.

Summary:

Summerlin Smiles is highlighting the importance of combining root canal therapy with appropriate protective restorations to help preserve damaged teeth. Through personalized treatment planning, the Las Vegas dental practice helps patients address infection, relieve discomfort, and restore the function of teeth that might otherwise require extraction.

A persistent toothache, sharp pain while chewing, or sensitivity that lingers after drinking something hot or cold can signal a deeper dental problem. For patients experiencing these symptoms, saving the natural tooth may still be possible. Summerlin Smiles is emphasizing how root canal therapy and protective restorations work together to address infection inside a tooth while helping restore its strength and function.

Root canal therapy treats infection or inflammation affecting the soft tissue inside a tooth, known as the dental pulp. During treatment, the infected or inflamed pulp is removed, and the affected area is carefully cleaned, disinfected, and sealed. This process helps eliminate the source of discomfort while preserving the remaining natural tooth structure. At Summerlin Smiles, the treatment approach prioritizes patient comfort, accurate diagnosis, and appropriate pain management.

Why Root Canal Treatment May Need a Protective Restoration:

Removing infection is an important step, but it may not be the final stage of treatment. A tooth that has experienced extensive decay, structural damage, or a root canal procedure may need additional protection to withstand everyday biting and chewing forces. Depending on the tooth's condition, a dental crown or another suitable restoration may be recommended.

A dental crown covers the visible portion of a tooth, helping protect weakened areas and restore its shape and chewing function. When clinically appropriate, this restoration can reduce the risk of further structural damage. The type and timing of restoration depend on the location of the tooth, how much healthy structure remains, and the patient's individual needs.

Personalized Care From an Experienced Dental Team:

At Summerlin Smiles, Dr. Meron Anghesom brings experience in endodontics and a patient-focused approach informed by his dental training at the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry. Dr. Sarah Kitchen, a graduate of the UNLV School of Dental Medicine, emphasizes compassionate communication and a comfortable patient experience.

Patients considering root canal therapy las vegas can receive an evaluation to determine the source of their symptoms and understand the treatment options available. The dental team can explain whether root canal treatment, a protective restoration, or an alternative approach is appropriate for the affected tooth.

Recognizing symptoms early can make a meaningful difference. Persistent tooth pain, swelling, tenderness when biting, or darkening of a tooth should not be ignored. Prompt dental evaluation helps identify the problem and determine the next steps before the condition progresses.

About Summerlin Smiles

Summerlin Smiles is a dental practice located at 9525 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89148. The practice provides general, restorative, and cosmetic dental services, using modern dental technology and individualized treatment planning to support patients' oral health. Patients can call us at 702-579-7645 to request an appointment and discuss their dental concerns.