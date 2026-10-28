Tecnover Celebrates 41 Years Of Italian Airless Spray-Painting Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tecnover's showroom in Muggiò, Italy."

MUGGIÒ, Italy - October 28, 2026 - Tecnover, the Italian manufacturer of professional spray-painting equipment, is celebrating more than four decades of innovation in spray-painting technology. Founded in 1984, the family-run company has grown from a small workshop near Milan into an international supplier of professional equipment, serving customers across construction, metalwork, woodworking, marine and industrial sectors.

From a Small Workshop to a Global Exporter

Tecnover was founded on October 2, 1984, by Francesco Ricotti and Lorenza Cera, who combined their experience in the paint trade with practical knowledge of spray-painting equipment sales and service. At its original headquarters in Sesto San Giovanni, near Milan, the company developed its first airless paint sprayer, establishing the foundation for its product portfolio.

Today, the business is led by the second generation, Stefano and Massimo Ricotti. Based in Muggiò, Italy, Tecnover operates its offices, warehouse, showroom and production facilities from a single location. Its equipment and accessories are distributed to professional customers in markets around the world.

The company continues to build on its Italian manufacturing heritage while developing solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of painting professionals.

Airless Technology at the Core

Airless painting technology forces paint through a precisely sized nozzle at high pressure without using compressed air to atomize the material. This process enables efficient paint application while helping reduce overspray when equipment is used correctly.

Tecnover markets its professional airless paint sprayers under the Testarossa name. The product range includes portable electric models, petrol-engine machines for job sites without convenient access to electricity, gravity-tank configurations and the Marine M12, designed for nautical applications.

The company also supplies essential accessories and replacement components, including hoses, nozzles, filters and spare parts, helping professionals maintain their equipment and support long-term operational performance.

Revolver Introduces a New Approach to Airless Spray Guns

Among Tecnover's product developments is the Airless Revolver line of professional spray guns and accessories. Its 90-degree magnetic rotation mechanism allows operators to change the spray fan orientation with a single finger, without tools or the need to interrupt their work.

The Revolver range is available in European and American thread configurations. Tecnover also offers the Fan Revolver accessory, which brings the rotating spray-pattern feature to compatible existing spray guns.

These solutions are designed to improve convenience and adaptability during professional painting operations.

Beyond Airless: HVLP and Continuous-Air Systems

In addition to airless equipment, Tecnover offers HVLP (high volume, low pressure) turbine systems for controlled finishing applications. Its product portfolio includes the three-stage Airbass Turbo 800 and the two-stage Turboshort 1000.

The company also manufactures the Short 110 series for continuous-air spray painting, offering an alternative approach to conventional cup-gun systems.

Together, these technologies address a wide range of professional requirements, from construction and metalworking to woodworking, marine projects and industrial finishing.

Made in Italy, Available Worldwide

Tecnover designs and manufactures its machines in Italy, with equipment undergoing testing before shipment. The company provides customer support by telephone on weekdays and through WhatsApp, allowing customers to contact its team for product-related assistance.

Visitors can also explore the company's Muggiò showroom through an online 3D tour. In addition to its own online store, which offers free shipping throughout Italy, Tecnover products are available through several marketplaces and trade platforms, including Amazon, ArchiExpo, DirectIndustry, Edillo, eBay, Fareke, Alibaba and Subito.

By combining Italian manufacturing, product development and international distribution, Tecnover continues to serve professionals seeking equipment and accessories for a variety of spray-painting applications.

About Tecnover

Tecnover s.n.c. di Ricotti e Cera is an Italian manufacturer of professional spray-painting equipment founded in 1984 and headquartered in Muggiò, Monza and Brianza, Italy. The company designs and produces airless paint sprayers, HVLP turbines and continuous-air systems, along with accessories and spare parts for professional applications in construction, metalwork, woodworking, marine and industrial sectors.

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