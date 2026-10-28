The Powder Project Foundation Highlights The Business Of Skiing Through Finance, Real Estate, And Resort Operations

MENAFN - GetNews) UNITED STATES - October 28, 2026

By Matthew Kless

As a ski instructor, my job has been to help people become comfortable doing something unfamiliar. A beginner is thinking about where to put their weight, how to stop, and whether they can make it down the next slope. They probably aren't thinking about the financial decisions that made their lesson possible.

Studying finance and real estate has given me another way to look at that experience. I'm interested in what it takes to keep a mountain operating, how a resort decides where to invest, and what those choices mean for the people learning to ski there.

The question I keep coming back to is straightforward: What makes someone want to return?

A First Visit Is a Business Decision, Too

For someone who already loves skiing, the effort involved in a ski trip can feel normal. For a beginner, it can be a lot to take in. There is equipment to figure out, transportation to arrange, a lesson to book, and money to spend before knowing whether they will enjoy the experience.

That makes the first day important. A resort can attract someone through advertising, but the experience on the mountain gives that person a reason to come back.

Instruction is part of that experience. So are rental equipment, clear directions, manageable terrain, and a place to take a break. These details may seem ordinary, but they deserve attention when evaluating how a resort serves new customers.

My time teaching has made me interested in how businesses measure those experiences. Do they know what confused a first-time visitor? Do they understand why someone decided against another lesson? Are they making it easy for a beginner to take the next step?

Those are questions I would want to ask alongside questions about revenue and operating costs.

Looking at Snowmaking as an Investment

My interest in the business of skiing also led me to explore snowmaking through a student film project. It gave me a reason to look beyond the finished ski slope and think about the equipment, work, and planning behind it.

From a finance perspective, snowmaking raises questions about how a business invests under uncertainty. How much should a mountain commit to equipment? Which terrain should it prioritize? What assumptions is it making about the season ahead?

I'm especially interested in how those decisions affect the learning experience. Beginner terrain may receive less attention than a mountain's most challenging runs, but it is where many people form their first impression of the sport.

That makes it worth asking how investments in snowmaking and terrain support instruction and access, alongside the needs of experienced skiers.

Real Estate and the Experience on the Mountain

Studying real estate adds another set of questions. A ski destination can include lodging, restaurants, retail, parking, and housing, each connected to the experience of spending time there.

I want to understand how those pieces work together. Where do employees live? How do visitors reach the mountain? Does development make a trip easier to plan? What does it mean for nearby businesses and the surrounding community?

These are the kinds of questions that make skiing interesting to me beyond the sport itself. A mountain is a place where decisions about land, investment, employment, and customer experience meet.

Learning to Ask Better Questions

I'm early in my education, and I don't have a finished answer for how a ski resort should balance every competing priority. What I do have is experience helping people take their first turns and a growing interest in the decisions behind that opportunity.

That experience shapes what I want to study. When I look at a business, I want to understand both the financial model and what it feels like to be the customer.

In skiing, those perspectives meet on the beginner slope. Someone has made the investment, prepared the terrain, provided the equipment, and scheduled the instructor. Then a new skier arrives and decides whether this is something they want to keep doing.

As I continue studying finance and real estate, that connection is what I want to understand better: how a business can make sound investment decisions while creating an experience people value enough to return.

About the author

Matthew Kless is a Tulane University student studying finance and real estate at the A. B. Freeman School of Business. His experience includes teaching skiing at Mohawk Mountain and exploring snowmaking through a student film project. His interests include recreation businesses, real estate, and the economics of ski communities.