Google Ads Publishes Case Study Highlighting Growthspree's Strategy For Pricelabs' International Expansion
According to the case study, the strategy delivered a peak 243% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS), increased high-quality users by 2.8 times quarter over quarter, and accelerated regional expansion by four times. The companies also reported month-over-month growth of 100% in international signups and trial starts.
Addressing the Challenges of International Expansion
Expanding into international markets can present challenges for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, particularly when advertising campaigns generate signups without consistently attracting customers who deliver long-term business value.
PriceLabs faced this challenge as it pursued growth across five non-English-speaking regions. Its existing advertising strategy emphasized signup volume, creating an opportunity to improve campaign optimization around customer value and profitability.
GrowthSpree worked with PriceLabs to restructure its advertising approach, using conversion value data to help Google's automated bidding systems prioritize users with greater potential business value.
Applying Value-Based Bidding and Google AI Max
The strategy combined value-based bidding with Google AI Max to support customer acquisition and international market development.
By incorporating conversion value signals, the campaign aimed to align advertising expenditure more closely with valuable customer outcomes rather than relying primarily on signup numbers.
Google AI Max was used to identify relevant search opportunities across different languages and markets. This approach supported campaigns targeting audiences in regions including France, Brazil, and Spain, reducing reliance on manual keyword research alone.
Pratik Shaji Kumar of GrowthSpree led the day-to-day strategy in collaboration with the PriceLabs marketing team and Google's account team.
Reported Campaign Results
The case study outlines four principal outcomes:
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243% peak increase in ROAS: The highest reported improvement occurred in January.
2.8 times more high-quality users: The reported increase was measured quarter over quarter.
Four times faster regional expansion: The strategy supported faster entry into international markets.
100% month-over-month growth: International signups and trial starts doubled during the reported comparison period.
The figures are reported in connection with the case study. The precise measurement periods and underlying campaign baselines are not detailed in this announcement.
Future International Growth
PriceLabs plans to continue using conversion value signals and Google's AI-powered advertising tools as it explores additional markets across Europe and Latin America.
The case study documents how GrowthSpree and PriceLabs applied automated advertising strategies to international customer acquisition, providing an example of how SaaS companies can approach campaign optimization when expanding into markets with different languages and customer behaviors.
Resources
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Google Ads case study (PDF):
Google's LinkedIn announcement by Britta Fleck, Google Customer Solutions:
GrowthSpree case study:
About GrowthSpree
GrowthSpree is a B2B SaaS marketing agency helping businesses scale through data-driven advertising and performance marketing strategies.
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