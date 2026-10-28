Wire Mesh Conveyor Belts Require Proper Design, Installation, And Tracking

Wire mesh conveyor belts are typically constructed from metal wire spirals or zigzag strands linked by transverse rods, forming an open, heat-resistant surface suited for food processing, baking, and high-temperature applications. The search results cover structural design, installation procedures, and tracking principles.

Structural Design Features

Patent literature reveals several design considerations for wire mesh belts. One design uses side links (plates) with offset rod-receiving holes to create a thin portion that matches the wire diameter, ensuring a smooth load-carrying surface and reducing wear. Another approach addresses belt tracking: by forming ridges from kinked wire portions on one surface of the fabric, the belt can be guided by rollers with corresponding annular grooves, preventing axial shifting while maintaining surface contact for drive transmission.

For fine particulate conveyance, an overlay system has been proposed: fine mesh screen sections are spot-welded onto a heavier woven wire base belt, with overlapping downstream ends to prevent material loss through the belt openings, particularly in high-temperature drying ovens.

Installation and Operation

According to Fenner/Wiremation technical documentation, proper installation is critical for belt longevity. Key procedures include:

Alignment first: All major rolls must be level and mutually parallel before belt installation; stationary rolls should be pinned after alignment.

Pulling the belt: Use a pull bar wired or brazed to the belt rather than attaching a rope directly, which can distort spirals. Discard the last two feet of fabric if direct attachment was used.

Break-in: Run the belt without load at minimal counter-tension first, then increase tension in steps. For elevated-temperature applications, increase temperature gradually (approximately 100° per hour) while monitoring tracking.

Tracking Principle

The most important rule for tracking a wire mesh belt: a wire mesh belt always tracks in a direction perpendicular to the support rolls over which it passes. To correct lateral movement, skew the support rolls slightly in the desired direction-do not adjust end rolls out of parallel. Small adjustments across multiple rollers are more effective than large adjustments on a few.

Q1: What is a wire mesh conveyor belt?A: A conveyor belt made from metal wire spirals or woven mesh, linked by cross rods. It forms an open, heat-resistant surface used for baking, cooling, washing, frying, and high-temperature processing.

Q2: What temperatures can it handle?A: Depends on alloy: 304 SS ~600°C, 316L ~700°C, 309S/314 ~950°C, 310S up to ~1100°C. Strength decreases above 600°C for austenitic grades.

Q3: Is it food-safe?A: Yes - stainless steel mesh is cleanable (CIP), metal-detectable, and suitable for food contact. Some lines carry USDA acceptance.

Q4: How is the belt installed?A: Align and level all rolls first. Pull the belt using a pull bar wired/brazed to the mesh - never attach a rope directly. Run unloaded at low tension, then increase gradually; heat up slowly (~100°C/hour) for high-temp applications.

Q5: How do I fix tracking (belt running off-center)?A: Remember: the belt tracks perpendicular to the support rolls. Correct by slightly skewing support rolls in the desired direction - do not misalign end rolls. Small adjustments across several rollers work best.

Q6: How much tension is needed?A: Just enough to drive the sprockets - "finger tight" at the infeed. Over-tensioning shortens life.

Q7: What affects belt life most?A: Total revolutions (not speed alone), plus installation quality, tracking, and tension control. Most failures stem from improper installation or tracking, not wear.

Q8: Metal mesh vs. plastic belt - when to choose metal?A: Choose metal for >120°C service, airflow/heat transfer through the belt, or cool down. Trade-offs: 2.5–5× cost, more noise, stricter tracking.

Q9: What load capacity do different weaves offer?A: Balanced weave ~60 kg/m2; rod-reinforced 60–150 kg/m2; chain-edge 150–400 kg/m2. Calculate by weight per m2.

Q10: How do I prevent fine material from falling through?A: Use a fine mesh overlay spot-welded onto a heavier base belt, with overlapping downstream ends - common in high-temp drying ovens.

About Us

Ningjin County Ningda Chain Mesh Belt Conveying Equipment Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in metal conveyor belts and conveyor system solutions. We focus on the design, production, and global supply of high-performance metal mesh conveyor belts, providing reliable conveying systems for food processing and industrial production.