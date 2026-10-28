Suspicious Drones To Trigger Alerts Under KP's New Security System

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have linked the drone unit and anti-drone system with the Safe City project, enabling the detection of suspicious drones, aerial surveillance of sensitive locations and real-time monitoring of drone operations. According to police officials, this is the first time in the country that a drone unit and anti-drone system have been integrated with a Safe City project.

Police officials said the anti-drone system would monitor drones flying within the range of its radar. As soon as a suspicious drone enters the radar's coverage area, an alert will be sent to the Safe City central control room. Each anti-drone system installed in Peshawar will cover an area of five kilometres.

Under the new system, drone and anti-drone technologies have been directly connected to the Safe City central control room, helping authorities implement security and defensive strategies during law and order situations.

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According to police officials, drone units will also assist in round-the-clock aerial surveillance of sensitive locations, traffic conditions and criminal activities. The use of modern technology will enable the timely detection of terrorists, criminal elements and suspicious activities.

Police officials said the drone surveillance system would also be activated in connection with Safe City projects in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat, in addition to Peshawar. The system will allow authorities to monitor aerial surveillance activities and drone operations in different parts of the province directly from the control room.