MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,448 Russian tanks, 25,609 armored combat vehicles, 51,674 (+21) artillery systems, 2,241 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,727 air defense systems, 449 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,032 (+7) ground robotic systems, 585,795 (+1,543) operational-tactical drones, 5,140 (+2) cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 167,738 (+266) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,859 units of special equipment.

Ukraine's defense forces strike Russian ammunition depots in Luhansk and Donetsk regions

The figures are being updated.