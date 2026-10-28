Ukrainian Man Jailed Over US$100 Mln Ransomware Attacks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- United States (US) authorities have sentenced a Ukrainian man to 70 months in prison for his role in ransomware attacks that caused more than US$100 million in losses to multiple entities, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Artem Stryzhak, 36, a Ukrainian national, was sentenced today to 70 months in prison for conspiracy to commit computer fraud in connection with a series of ransomware attacks that targeted hospitals, government entities, law firms, and other businesses around the world,” the DOJ's Office of Public Affairs said in a press release.

According to the office, Stryzhak was involved in multiple ransomware groups that targeted about 1,500 victims worldwide, including healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing more than US$100 million in financial losses.

“These groups disrupted patient care and caused more than US$100 million in losses. Today's sentence reflects the seriousness of Stryzhak's crimes and demonstrates the FBI's global reach,” FBI Cyber Branch Operations Director Brett Leatherman was quoted as saying.

Stryzhak was arrested in Spain in June 2024 and extradited to the US in April 2025.

He pleaded guilty in December that year to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, extortion, and related activity in connection with computers.

The US Department of State is offering a reward of up to US$11 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Stryzhak's alleged co-conspirator, Volodymyr Tymoshchuk, or information on his whereabouts, the DOJ added.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI