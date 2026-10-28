How To Regulate AI? Follow The Harm

MENAFN - Asia Times) As artificial intelligence technologies grow ever more powerful, so do the risks they pose and with them the urgency of regulating AI.

In July 2026, OpenAI's advanced models hacked into AI company Hugging Face's systems during internal cybersecurity evaluations by communicating through unauthorized channels and working around safeguards developers had imposed on the models.

In January 2026, Google and Character, which makes a role-playing AI chatbot, agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Megan Garcia. Her 14-year-old son, who used the chatbot heavily, died by suicide.

As these and other cases show, AI harms can emerge across different technologies, organizations and contexts. As a legal scholar focused on AI and digital harms, I study how to regulate AI.

Policymakers and industry commentators have tended to frame regulation as a trade-off between the risks of AI and the risks of regulating AI. In its 2025 AI Action Plan, the Trump administration called for removing“red tape and onerous regulation,” which it said hinders economic growth. The administration has also sought to limit conflicting state AI laws.

In contrast to the broad concerns about the costs of AI regulation, AI harms have largely been addressed through rules specific to particular technologies.

The federal Take It Down Act, signed in 2025, for example, addresses nonconsensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deepfakes, as do various state laws. These approaches are crucial, but they don't solve the problem by themselves.