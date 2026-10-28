China Condemns UK Border Checks, Raises Concerns Over Detained Citizens
(MENAFN) China announced Tuesday that it had formally protested to the United Kingdom over what Beijing described as “arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions” by British police and border authorities.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that both the ministry and China’s embassy in London had received several reports of Chinese nationals being detained and questioned for lengthy periods by British border enforcement officers. The reports also indicated that officials had seized mobile phones and other electronic devices belonging to the travelers.
“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and serious concern regarding the arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions of the British police, and has lodged a solemn representation with the British side,” Guo said during a news conference.
He emphasized that Beijing would take all necessary measures to protect the security, legal rights and legitimate interests of Chinese citizens abroad.
“We remind Chinese citizens planning to travel to the UK to carefully read the notices issued by the Chinese Embassy in the UK to avoid inconvenience and losses,” he added.
The statements reflect growing diplomatic concerns over the treatment of Chinese travelers entering the UK, with Beijing urging its citizens to review official travel guidance before making their journeys.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that both the ministry and China’s embassy in London had received several reports of Chinese nationals being detained and questioned for lengthy periods by British border enforcement officers. The reports also indicated that officials had seized mobile phones and other electronic devices belonging to the travelers.
“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and serious concern regarding the arbitrary and excessive enforcement actions of the British police, and has lodged a solemn representation with the British side,” Guo said during a news conference.
He emphasized that Beijing would take all necessary measures to protect the security, legal rights and legitimate interests of Chinese citizens abroad.
“We remind Chinese citizens planning to travel to the UK to carefully read the notices issued by the Chinese Embassy in the UK to avoid inconvenience and losses,” he added.
The statements reflect growing diplomatic concerns over the treatment of Chinese travelers entering the UK, with Beijing urging its citizens to review official travel guidance before making their journeys.
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