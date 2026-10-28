Equinor's Net Income Jumps 180% To $10.48B In First Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Norwegian energy company Equinor reported net income of $10.485 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 180% from $3.744 billion in the same period last year, according to the company's unaudited financial results.

Net operating income rose 69.8% year-on-year to $33.731 billion, compared with $19.866 billion in January-September 2025.

Adjusted operating income increased by 57.1% to $33.605 billion from $21.395 billion a year earlier, while adjusted net income more than doubled, climbing 122.7% to $9.778 billion from $4.391 billion.

Equinor's adjusted net income was $707 million below its reported net income in the first nine months of 2026. In the same period of 2025, adjusted net income exceeded reported net income by $647 million.

Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor ASA, said:“High production in the third quarter enabled us to capture additional value from higher prices. Based on safe and efficient operations, we are increasing our 2026 guidance for oil and gas production growth from 3 to around 4 per cent.”

He added:“In a period of continued geopolitical tension, we remain committed to safe and reliable operations, supplying the products our customers need. At the Mongstad refinery, our operational performance was strong, and we achieved record results.”

The company also continued to pursue opportunities to expand its portfolio and strengthen its long-term growth prospects.

“We continue to deliver on our strategy by creating new opportunities for long-term value. In the quarter, we have accessed new exploration acreage and acquired a stake in a gas-fired power plant in the US. We have also progressed the Bay du Nord project in Canada with a new partner,” Opedal said.