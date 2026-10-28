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Baku Hosts OIC Law Enforcement Leaders' 3Rd Meeting On Combating Corruption


Date: 2026-10-28 02:31:42

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The third high-level meeting of law enforcement leaders from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on combating corruption is taking place in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The event, organized at the Baku Congress Center, is being held on October 27–28.

In addition, more than 250 participants are expected to attend the event, including representatives from 48 of the 57 OIC member states. Among them are the heads of 30 government agencies, ambassadors, heads and high-ranking representatives of five international and regional organizations, as well as representatives from three observer states.

On the second day of the meeting, meetings with representatives of foreign states and attorneys general are scheduled, followed by the closing ceremony of the event.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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