Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Entered New Era Despite Global Uncertainty

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has confidently entered a new era of development and implemented large-scale political reforms despite the turbulent international situation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his address to the People of Kazakhstan titled "Current Challenges Facing Kazakhstan in a New Historical Cycle", according to the presidential press service.

"Today, as head of state, I am delivering my traditional Address to the People of Kazakhstan. This Address is distinguished by its particular significance and content. On October 25, we celebrated our national holiday, Republic Day. On this day, the Declaration of State Sovereignty was adopted. We took a bold step toward becoming an independent state. Soon afterward, we raised the flag of Independence high and strengthened the foundations of our statehood. This year marks the 35th anniversary of our sacred Independence. This historical milestone holds a special place in the chronicle of our nation," Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan adopted its Constitution in March, describing it as the main pillar of the country's statehood and an event of profound historical significance for the entire country.

"The Constitution can be described as a sacred agreement between several generations. This is because it clearly defines Kazakhstan's present identity and its future image," he said.

Tokayev added that the Constitution, which received widespread support from citizens, entered into force on July 1 and gave a strong impetus to the fundamental renewal of the country's political system and the establishment of new government institutions.

He said that Kazakhstan had actively embarked on large-scale work aimed at a bright future, adding that the historical changes taking place in the country were unfolding before the eyes of the people.

Tokayev also said that he would share his thoughts on improving the country's socioeconomic situation and outline the goals and tasks ahead.

"Frankly speaking, not all issues related to protecting our independence and sovereignty have been fully resolved yet. This means that we have many pressing tasks ahead of us," he said.

The president stressed that society needed to remain united to accomplish these tasks.

"To successfully carry out this work, first and foremost, our entire society must be united. It is absolutely clear that without unity and agreement, there can be no reforms or progress," Tokayev said.

He noted that as global challenges became more dangerous, Kazakhstan needed to prioritize high standards and discipline in society.

Tokayev said that unfounded accusations and covert confrontations among countries had intensified, while a widespread crisis of mutual trust had emerged among major and influential states.

He also said that uncontrolled and unregulated migration flows had increased significantly, causing serious damage to the security of several European countries.

The president said the authority of the United Nations was experiencing a profound crisis and the importance of international law had declined.

"In short, the modern world has entered an era of uncertainty, and there is no consensus among politicians and experts about what its future will be," Tokayev said.

He added that the world was living through a turbulent period and that the current situation was more complex and unpredictable than even during the Cold War.

Despite the volatile international situation, Kazakhstan had confidently entered a new era of development and implemented large-scale political reforms, Tokayev said, describing this as a phenomenon rarely seen in the world.

He stressed that Kazakhstan must continue to strengthen its sovereignty while maintaining internal stability amid uncertainty in the modern world.

Tokayev said that society as a whole, including patriotic, active, and educated citizens, needed to work hard toward this goal. He also expressed high expectations for members of the Kurultai.

He emphasized the importance of the state apparatus and law enforcement agencies under these circumstances.

Tokayev said the current generation must leave future generations a developed country rather than plans and concepts.

"In other words, we, the representatives of the current generation, must leave to the generations to come not plans and concepts, but a Kazakhstan with a strong and dynamic economy, advanced high technologies, a foundation in knowledge and science, respect for the rule of law, a creative and progressive spirit, and geopolitical strength and influence.

This is the true strategic task facing our nation," he said.