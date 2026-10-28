MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In connection with the publication of Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report Q1-Q3 2026, Lars Mørch, CEO and Member of the Executive Board states:

“During the first nine months of 2026, customer activity remained high, business momentum accelerated and credit quality stayed strong, underpinning an upgraded outlook. We also further strengthened our position within wealth management through the agreement to acquire Formuepleje.

The financial performance in the first nine months of 2026 reflects earnings per share of DKK 61, and continued positive momentum in business volumes. Performance was supported by underlying income growth and disciplined cost management, while credit quality remained solid.

The Danish economy continued to be characterised by high employment and resilient household and corporate finances. While geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility persisted, customer activity remained solid and Jyske Bank's customers generally remained financially strong.

Business momentum and improved market position

Jyske Bank continued to develop the business during the first nine months of 2026. Commercial activity remained solid across key business areas, driven by a growing customer base, and a continued focus on building strong customer relationships.

This was reflected in high customer satisfaction, with Jyske Bank ranking number one across corporate banking segments and within Private Banking in the Customer Experience Management (CEM) survey by Voxmeter.

Jyske Bank was recognised as one of the most improved brand in Denmark in YouGov's annual brand ranking for the second consecutive year, reflecting stronger customer perception and increased brand relevance.

Enhanced customer offerings and advisory services

As part of the ongoing execution of the Group strategy“Potential for more”, customer offerings and advisory services continued to evolve during the period. An AI-based solution supporting the handling of customer enquiries was implemented, contributing to improved response times and more efficient customer interactions. Initiatives across advisory services, digital sales and customer engagement supported high activity levels throughout the organisation.

Acquisition of Formuepleje

Jyske Bank has entered into an agreement on the acquisition of Formuepleje, one of Denmark's largest independent wealth managers with approximately 14,000 investors, assets under management of around DKK 40bn and a strong presence in and around Aarhus and Copenhagen.

The transaction supports Jyske Bank's ambition to accelerate growth within wealth management and strengthens its position among affluent customers. The transaction has been approved by the authorities and is expected to be completed on 2 November 2026.



Changes to the Group Executive Board

With effect from 1 October 2026, Jyske Bank appointed Klaus Naur as COO and member of the Group Executive Board, responsible for Digitalisation and Operations. Klaus Naur succeeded Peter Schleidt, who retired after nine years in the Group Executive Board.

EPS of DKK 61 in Q1-Q3 2026

Earnings per share amounted to DKK 61 in Q1-Q3 2026, against the record-high level of DKK 63 achieved in the same period of 2025. Underlying performance continued to reflect solid business momentum, supported by healthy activity levels, disciplined cost management and strong credit quality.

Core income declined by 3% year‐on‐­year to DKK 9,666m, primarily reflecting lower value adjustments, partly offset by higher volumes and an increase in net fee and commission income, particularly driven by asset management activities.

Core expenses were unchanged at DKK 4,733m in Q1-Q3 2026 compared to DKK 4,732m in the same period of 2025. Adjusted for a one-off cost, underlying expenses increased by 1%, as sector‐wide salary adjustments and inflation were partly offset by continued efficiency measures.

Credit quality remained solid with loan impairment charges amounting to an income of DKK 10m, despite increasing post‐model adjustments by DKK 246m to DKK 1.9bn amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

The capital position remained robust. At the end of Q3 2026, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio amounted to 15.7%, while the total capital ratio amounted to 20.9%, providing a solid buffer above regulatory requirements.”

Webcast and conference call

Jyske Bank will host a conference call in English targeting investors and analysts today at 12.00 CET (link ). Conference call and presentation will be available via jyskebank.com/investorrelations.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact:

Lars Mørch, CEO and Member of the Executive Board, tel. +45 89 89 20 01

Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42

Attachments



Jyske Bank Interim Financial Report Q1-Q3 2026 Corporate Announcement Q1-Q3 2026