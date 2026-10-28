KPN Delivers Healthy Service Revenue Growth On Track To Reach FY Outlook
- Group service revenue increased 2.7% y-on-y in Q3 2026, driven by all segments Continued Consumer service revenue growth 1.8% y-on-y, primarily driven by Mobile Solid momentum in Consumer and Business postpaid (+66k); Consumer broadband remains competitive (-7k) Business service revenues inflected to growth (+3.9% y-on-y), driven by SME and LCE Adj. EBITDA AL at € 671m (-0.1% y-on-y) in Q3 2026, or +2.4% excl. prior-year IPR benefit YTD Free Cash Flow at € 605m, progressing according to plan KPN reached the milestone of 6 million fiber homes passed On track to reach full-year outlook
Program
12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q3 2026 Results
28/10/2026; 7:30h
KPN-N
Attachment
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KPN Q3 2026 Press release
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