Sanoma Corporation, Interim Report 1 January30 September 2026: Strong Growth In Adjusted Operating Profit

Sanoma Corporation, Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2026: Strong growth in adjusted operating profit

EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2026 NARROWED TO THE HIGHER END

This release is a summary of Sanoma's Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at

Q3 2026



Net sales were stable in both businesses and the Group's net sales amounted to EUR 518.9 million (2025: 515.8). In Learning, strong growth in learning content and digital platform sales (incl. the Vicens Vives acquisition), particularly in Poland, was offset by the planned discontinuation of the low-value Dutch distribution contracts. Net sales growth was impacted by late funding decisions in Spain and a more digital sales mix spreading the revenue recognition across the school year. In Media Finland, higher event sales offset lower advertising sales, while subscription sales were stable. The Group's organic net sales development was -2% (2025: -5%).

Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 190.0 million (2025: 172.4) driven by strong earnings growth in Learning, supported by higher learning content sales in the largest markets, especially in Poland and Spain, and improved cost efficiency following Program Solar. Earnings improved also in Media Finland, mainly as a result of the net sales growth and improved operational performance of the events business.

Operating profit increased to EUR 171.6 million (2025: 81.9). The Group's items affecting comparability (IACs) amounted to EUR -10.4 million (2025: -82.6) and mainly consisted of costs related to recent acquisitions, a restructuring provision and technology transformation across operations. Purchase price allocation adjustments and amortisations (PPAs) amounted to EUR 8.0 million (2025: 7.9).

Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.82 (2025: 0.73).

EPS was EUR 0.78 (2025: 0.34). The Group's Outlook for 2026 is narrowed: In 2026, Sanoma expects that the Group's net sales will be EUR 1.30‒1.32 billion (2025: 1.30) and the Group's adjusted operating profit will be EUR 215−225 million (2025: 188).

Q1–Q3 2026



Net sales amounted to EUR 1,074.7 million (2025: 1,076.7). In Learning, net sales were stable as strong growth in learning content and digital platform sales (incl. the Vicens Vives acquisition) was mostly offset by the planned discontinuation of the low-value Dutch distribution contracts. Net sales growth was also impacted by late funding decisions in Spain. Net sales decreased slightly in Media Finland mainly due to lower advertising sales. The Group's organic net sales development was -2% (2025: -3%), being -2% in Learning and -3% in Media Finland.

Adjusted operating profit grew strongly and amounted to EUR 236.4 million (2025: 215.6). In Learning, earnings increased driven by higher learning content sales in the largest markets, especially in Poland and Spain, and improved cost efficiency following Program Solar. Earnings increased also in Media Finland driven by improved profitability of events as well as continued good cost containment.

Operating profit increased to EUR 190.8 million (2025: 99.5). IACs decreased to EUR -22.0 million (2025: -90.6) and mainly consisted of costs related to recent acquisitions and technology transformation across operations. PPAs amounted to EUR 23.7 million (2025: 25.5).

Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.92 (2025: 0.76).

EPS was EUR 0.82 (2025: 0.34).

Free cash flow declined to EUR 43.2 million (2025: 63.0) as the positive impact of higher earnings was more than offset mainly by seasonally higher working capital.

Net debt/Adj. EBITDA amounted to 2.7 (2025: 2.0), being close to the target level of 'below 2.5'.

On 7 May 2026, the Annual General Meeting decided that a dividend of EUR 0.42 per share (2024: 0.39) shall be paid for 2025 in three equal instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.14 was paid on 19 May and the second instalment of EUR 0.14 on 22 September. The third instalment of EUR 0.14 will be paid on 10 November. On 30 April, Sanoma strengthened its position in Spain by acquiring Vicens Vives, one of the major local learning content providers.



Outlook for 2026 (narrowed)

In 2026, Sanoma expects that the Group's net sales will be EUR 1.30‒1.32 billion (2025: 1.30) and the Group's adjusted operating profit will be EUR 215−225 million (2025: 188).

The outlook is based on the following assumptions:



Demand for learning content will increase, driven by curriculum renewals in some of the Group's operating markets.

The advertising market in Finland will be relatively stable.

Previous outlook for 2026 (given 11 February 2026)

In 2026, Sanoma expects that the Group's net sales will be EUR 1.29‒1.34 billion (2025: 1.30) and the Group's adjusted operating profit will be EUR 205−225 million (2025: 188).

The outlook is based on the following assumptions:



Demand for learning content will increase, driven by curriculum renewals in some of the Group's operating markets. The advertising market in Finland will be relatively stable.

President and CEO Rob Kolkman:



Strong growth in the Group's adjusted operating profit; earnings improved in both Learning and Media Finland

In Learning, strong growth in learning content and digital platform sales Earnings Outlook for 2026 narrowed to the higher end



”We had a good third quarter, and with improved earnings in both businesses, we delivered strong growth in the Group's adjusted operating profit for January–September. Following our performance to date, we have narrowed our earnings Outlook for 2026 to the higher end, and will be delivering the earlier indicated step change in the Group's adjusted operating profit for this year.

In Learning, reported net sales were relatively stable due to the discontinuation of the low-value Dutch distribution contracts we announced a year ago. Growth in learning content and digital platform sales was strong, driven by Poland, where our renewed offering for the educational reform was well received by teachers and supported by the increased government textbook funding. In Spain, net sales grew mainly driven by the contribution from Vicens Vives, while late government funding decisions in certain regions resulted in a lower change rate of materials in the market. Together with the sales cycle continuing into October, this impacted the organic growth in Spain. Learning content sales continued to grow in the Netherlands. A more digital sales mix in the Netherlands and Belgium results in more revenue recognised over the school year. Examples of our continuing efforts to support teachers and students across Europe include the new maths method supporting the changes in the Dutch curriculum and resulting in an increase in market penetration, as well as a new generation of immersive primary textbooks for the new curriculum in Poland, combining print, digital and VR learning experiences in history, science and maths.

Growth in Learning's adjusted operating profit was strong, driven by higher learning content sales in our largest markets, in particular Poland and Spain. The benefits of our increased scale and improved operational efficiency became visible with that growth.

Artificial Intelligence is becoming an increasingly integral part of how we work, always with responsible use and human oversight. In October, we launched Sanna as our common educational Teacher Assistant brand with a unified proposition across seven markets. Co-created with more than 1,500 teachers, Sanna combines our trusted content and pedagogical expertise to help teachers save time and differentiate teaching, while enabling us to leverage our scale. We are also progressing well with our AI Student Assistant, which will be launched during this school year. In Media Finland, we have been coaching all our journalists into using AI. This systematic approach started from identifying concrete topics related to each journalist's day-to-day work rather than from the technology itself. Together with the shared tools that have been developed, this is significantly scaling the use of AI in our newsrooms – always with human oversight. In B2B, AI is helping deepen digital customer dialogue and steer purchasing towards digital channels. By freeing up time for customer work, AI has also helped to generate new business opportunities and sales.

Media Finland's net sales were stable in the third quarter. Subscription sales continued to be relatively stable, with growth in Ruutu+ and digital news media subscriptions. Our advertising sales declined slightly driven by TV and print advertising in an overall stable market. For the events business, the season was record-breaking with 25,000 more tickets sold compared to the previous year as well as several successful concerts – the series of Eppu Normaali farewell concerts attracted a total audience of 120,000 people. Media Finland's adjusted operating profit increased, driven by the improved performance of events and our continued robust cost containment.

As indicated earlier, we expect our free cash flow for the full-year 2026 to grow moderately compared to 2025. The collection of our growing learning content sales takes place mostly in the fourth quarter, which – together with the seasonal impact of the acquired Vicens Vives business – was reflected in the January–September free cash flow development.

In line with the seasonality of the learning business, our deleveraging resumed during the third quarter and at 2.7, our leverage (net debt / adjusted EBITDA) was close to its target level. Compared to last year, it was affected by the refinancing of the EUR 150 million hybrid bond with senior debt in March, the acquisition of Vicens Vives at the end of April and extension of rental agreements of our main properties in Finland.

Our positive impact and robust sustainability progress received further recognition during the quarter. In September, our ISS Corporate Rating was upgraded to Prime B, and our Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating improved to 9.9, placing Sanoma in the Negligible Risk category. Morningstar Sustainalytics also awarded us a Low Carbon Leader status, indicating strong performance on carbon risk and emissions management.

Following our strong performance in January–September, we have narrowed our earnings Outlook for 2026 to the higher end of the original range. We now expect the Group's net sales to be EUR 1.30–1.32 billion and adjusted operating profit to be EUR 215–225 million (2025: 188), indicating a significant step change in the Group's adjusted operating profit compared to 2025.

Looking ahead, we continue to focus on capturing exciting growth opportunities across our business, increasing our adjusted operating profit over 2026–2030 and creating long-term value for our stakeholders. I would like to warmly thank all Sanoma employees for a successful third quarter, and for their continued commitment and passion in supporting our customers.”

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