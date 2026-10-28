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Financial Calendar 2027


Date: 2026-10-28 02:31:34

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2027:

- Announcement of the 2026 results 2 February
- Annual report 2026 2 February
- Risk management report 2026 2 February
- Interim report for the first quarter of 2027 5 May
- Interim report for the first half of 2027 16 July
- Interim report for the first nine months of 2027 27 October


Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting will be held on 16 March 2027. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 2 February 2027.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment

  • Financial Calendar 2027

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111876791


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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