Noida Police Steps Up Patrolling In Sensitive Areas Ahead Of Festivals To Monitor Social Media

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Oct 28 (IANS) In view of the upcoming festivals, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate Police has intensified security arrangements to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens.

The police have been directed to increase patrolling in sensitive areas, deploy adequate personnel at crowded places and monitor social media to prevent the spread of misleading or objectionable content.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, DCP Central Noida Dr. Praveen Ranjan Singh held a detailed review meeting with senior officers, police station in-charges and outpost in-charges. The meeting focussed on maintaining peace and communal harmony during the festive season, enhancing vigilance in sensitive areas and strengthening crime prevention measures.

ADCP Central Noida Swatantra Kumar Singh, ACP First Central Noida Diksha Singh, ACP Second Kamlesh Kant and ACP Third Rajiv Kumar attended the meeting. Station in-charges from Phase-2, Phase-3, Bisrakh, Sector 63, Surajpur, Ecotech-3, Sector 142 and Badalpur police stations, along with the respective outpost in-charges, were also present.

During the meeting, officers reviewed the law and order situation, crime trends and police functioning in their respective jurisdictions.

The DCP directed officers to deploy adequate police personnel at major religious places, markets and crowded areas during the upcoming festivals. He also emphasised the need to intensify foot patrolling and regular police patrols to maintain a visible security presence in sensitive areas.

Officers were instructed to conduct regular visits to their respective areas and maintain close contact with local residents. They were also directed to continuously monitor social media posts, messages and other online activities to prevent the circulation of misleading or objectionable content that could disturb peace and harmony.

The DCP instructed police personnel to take timely and effective preventive measures if there were indications of any untoward incident.

Crime prevention and the timely disposal of pending cases were also discussed in detail. The DCP reviewed the functioning of police stations and outposts and directed officers to expedite the detection of criminal cases.

Special emphasis was laid on the early arrest of wanted criminals and accused persons facing warrants, regular checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles, and effective night patrolling.

He urged police personnel to remain vigilant in their respective areas, keep a close watch on criminal activities and respond promptly to information about suspicious movements or activities.

The meeting also reviewed women's safety-related cases and complaints received during public hearings.

Officers were directed to ensure their timely disposal while maintaining the quality of investigations and grievance redressal. The disposal of complaints received through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) was also discussed.

To strengthen digital policing, the DCP directed officers to make effective use of the Yaksh app, e-evidence and e-summon systems. He also stressed the need for regular monitoring and review of the progress of various operations.

The verification of Nigerian citizens residing in the Central Noida area was another issue discussed during the meeting. The officials concerned were instructed to update records and take legal action wherever required in accordance with established rules and regulations.

Dr. Praveen Ranjan Singh directed all officers to discharge their responsibilities diligently, improve communication with the public and ensure prompt police responses.

He emphasised that there should be no laxity in security arrangements during the festive season. The police are working to ensure that all festivals are celebrated peacefully and harmoniously by strengthening security measures, keeping criminal activities under control and providing a safe environment for citizens.