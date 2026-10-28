Buttigieg Campaigns For Indian American Pia Dandiya As Super PAC Poll Shows Florida Race Tied

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) Former US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has campaigned for Indian American Democrat Pia Dandiya in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, as a new poll sponsored by a super PAC showed her locked in a dead heat with Republican Casey Askar a week before the November 3 election.

Buttigieg joined Dandiya on Monday at a canvassing launch in Plantation. He is seen as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender and has been campaigning for Democrats in battleground races.

“I'm thrilled to host Pete in the 22nd District, as we work to build a campaign bigger than any one of us,” Dandiya said.“He represents the kind of common-sense leadership we need, and his support is a true honor.”

“So grateful for @PeteButtigieg for joining our amazing canvass launch!!” Dandiya posted on X, adding:“Plantation showed out.”

A poll sponsored by A Fight Worth Having, a super PAC, and conducted by its polling unit RedBox Research, found Dandiya at 46.3 per cent and Askar at 45.5 per cent, a tie within the margin of error. The survey of 550 likely voters was taken October 20-23 and has a margin of error of 5.1 points.

Independents favoured Dandiya 56.8 per cent to 24.9 per cent, according to the poll, released on October 25. Men favoured Dandiya, while women narrowly favoured Askar.

The Cook Political Report has moved the race from Lean Republican to Toss-up. Decision Desk HQ's forecast model gave Askar a 58 per cent chance of winning as of October 23.

Askar, a businessman, holds a significant cash advantage. He reported nearly $1.9 million in cash on hand as of October 14, compared with about $735,000 for Dandiya. Askar has lent his campaign about $6.7 million this cycle, of which $400,000 has been repaid.

Outside groups are pouring money into the contest. No Going Back PAC, a super PAC funded by MAGA Inc., has reported spending about $6.5 million against Dandiya, according to Federal Election Commission filings. House Majority PAC has reported spending $7.84 million against Askar, India West said.

Dandiya, a former educator and technology executive, is part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Red to Blue programme for competitive races.

The district had been a Democratic stronghold before Florida lawmakers redrew its boundaries to give Republicans an advantage of about 38,500 voters. About 55 per cent of voters in the redrawn district backed President Donald Trump in 2024. Democratic incumbent Lois Frankel did not run.

Early voting in Florida runs until October 31.

If elected, Dandiya would be among a handful of Indian Americans in Congress.