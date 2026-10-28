India Targets 5 Million Metric Tonnes Annual Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India aims to develop 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030, an official factsheet said on Wednesday.

This transition can reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthen the country's long-term energy security.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission marks an important step towards building a cleaner, more self-reliant and globally competitive energy economy. The Mission is expected to reduce cumulative fossil fuel imports by approximately Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030.

Beyond energy security, the Mission seeks to create new opportunities for industrial growth, investment and employment. It is expected to mobilise over Rs 8 lakh crore in investments and generate more than 6 lakh jobs across manufacturing, infrastructure, research, and project development.

The production and use of the targeted green hydrogen quantum could also help avert nearly 50 MMT of carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to the factsheet.

Moreover, six States have notified dedicated green hydrogen policies, complementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal are the States with notified dedicated policies.

Four more states are finalising their dedicated green hydrogen policies. Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Kerala are working on the draft policies. Seven States have integrated hydrogen into their existing industrial and renewable energy policy frameworks. These include Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Moreover, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), directly or through the National Institute of Solar Energy, has signed MoUs, Letters of Intent or Joint Declarations of Intent. The partners are Australia, Finland, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Uzbekistan. An MoU on renewable energy has been signed with the Netherlands.

An India–US Hydrogen Task Force has been formed under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership. Green hydrogen is a focus area of the India–US New and Emerging Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP).

The MNRE launched the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India in April 2025. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) accredits agencies for monitoring, verification and certification.

A dedicated portal went live in June 2026 for transparent certification and compliance. Credible certification will help Indian producers compete with confidence globally.

Through these efforts, the government aims to accelerate industrial decarbonisation, strengthen domestic manufacturing and position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production, use and exports.

This will contribute to India's broader vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

-IANS

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