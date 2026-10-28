'Arnab' Crosses Andhra Coast, Weakens Into Severe Cyclonic Storm

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 28 (IANS) Very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur on Wednesday, said the State Disaster Management Authority.

The cyclone crossed the coast between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., southwest of Yanam, near Narsapur.

Even though the cyclone has made landfall, the public must remain alert, said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Heavy rainfall is forecast for several districts on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts to the Southwest of Yanam, about 20 km East-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km Southwestof Yanam and 60 km Southwest of Kakinada, during 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The latest observations indicate that the landfall process has been completed with the central region moving completely into land, the IMD said.

Earlier, the cyclone continued to move further northwestwards and centered at 8.30 a.m. over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam (Puducherry), 60 km southwest of Kakinada, 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam, 120 km east of Gannavaram and 120 km southwest of Tuni.“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards during next 48 hours and weaken gradually. It will weaken into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and further into a Deep Depression during subsequent 06 hours,” the IMD had said.

The cyclone triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in the coastal districts. Low-lying areas were inundated while trees and electricity poles were uprooted at many places.

Officials said no loss of life was reported. However, the cyclone damaged the crops and civic infrastructure.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Red alert has been issued for these districts.

The Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rains in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts. Heavy rains are likely in Guntur, Bapatla and SPSR Nellore districts.

Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions in 15 high-alert districts.