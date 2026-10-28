Mokama MLA Anant Singh Distances Himself From Jan Suraaj Nominee Following Patna Graduates' Seat Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) In a sudden plot twist following the Bihar Legislative Council elections, Mokama MLA Anant Singh has delivered a surprising turn to state politics by claiming that he does not even know 'Jan Suraaj' candidate Dr. Anuj Singh, despite actively campaigning for him.

Clarifying his position after the election outcome, Anant Singh revealed that his involvement was born entirely out of personal resentment against Janata Dal (United) candidate Neeraj Kumar.

Acknowledging defeat even before the final results were formally announced, the Mokama legislator remarked that the public remains the ultimate arbiter, noting that those who earned the voters' trust emerged victorious, while those who failed to do so, lost.

Tracing the roots of the conflict, Anant Singh alleged that the confrontation escalated after Neeraj Kumar took his legal matter to Delhi.

Upon discovering this, he decided to retaliate by opposing Neeraj Kumar in the constituency.

However, he admitted that limited campaign time severely constrained their momentum, leaving his candidate unable to secure sufficient support beforehand.

Addressing his recent expulsion from the JD(U) over anti-party activities, Anant Singh maintained that he harbours no grudge against the party leadership.

While clarifying that he has no desire to return to the JD(U), he stressed that any decision regarding his reinstatement rests entirely with the party top brass.

Speaking on his relationship with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he stated that he would continue to meet him, though he lamented that under better circumstances, he would not have been treated this way.

Declining to congratulate Neeraj Kumar on retaining the Patna Graduates' seat, Anant Singh stated he would only consider his next political steps if Neeraj Kumar reaches out directly.

Accepting the defeat with composure, he emphasised that votes cannot be purchased in the market and that victory and defeat are natural aspects of elections.

Emphasising that neither his son nor nephew was in the fray, Anant Singh reiterated that no personal or family ambitions drove his campaign-only his feud with Neeraj Kumar.

His unexpected stance has now sparked fresh speculation across Bihar's political landscape regarding his future equations with the JD(U).