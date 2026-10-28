Bishnoi Gang Tracked Sanjay Dutt Using Instagram Reels Before Targeting Tiger Shroff Read On

Sanjay Dutt was reportedly among the Bollywood actors allegedly surveyed by shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after they found it difficult to approach Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, investigators said the alleged shooters later tried to gather information about Dutt's movements, vehicles and residence.

The two accused, identified as Rehan and Phool Singh, both 19 and residents of Sonipat, Haryana, reportedly arrived in Mumbai during the last week of September with an illegal country-made firearm allegedly procured from Madhya Pradesh. They are said to have left the weapon at their hotel while carrying out reconnaissance.

In the first week of October, the duo allegedly visited Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where Khan lives. After observing the security arrangements outside the actor's residence, they reportedly informed alleged gang associate Anil Pandit that approaching Khan directly would be difficult.

Investigators reportedly said Pandit then instructed them to survey the homes of other Bollywood celebrities and record wide-angle videos of the premises. The shooters allegedly travelled by autorickshaw, visiting the residences of Aamir Khan and Emraan Hashmi before heading to Dutt's home in Pali Hill.

Instagram Reels and YouTube Videos Allegedly Used to Track Sanjay Dutt's Cars

At Sanjay Dutt's residence, the alleged shooters reportedly tried to establish whether the actor was home. They are said to have asked people in the neighbourhood about“Sanjay Baba”, but their efforts did not provide useful information.

The surroundings also reportedly made surveillance difficult. Sources cited in the report said the area was relatively quiet, while large trees near the entrance obstructed their view of activity around the building.

The duo allegedly turned to social media to gather more details. According to the report, they watched Instagram Reels and YouTube videos showing Dutt leaving his residence in an attempt to identify the vehicles he used and establish his movements.

They also reportedly compared cars appearing in the videos with vehicles parked inside the building complex. Their alleged objective was to determine which car the actor travelled in, which floor he occupied and who usually accompanied him.

However, the shooters reportedly failed to establish Dutt's floor or confidently identify his vehicle. They subsequently left the area without obtaining the information they were seeking, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Dutt's longstanding association with Salman Khan was also cited as a possible reason his name came up during the alleged operation. The two actors have shared a friendship and worked together over several decades. Sources reportedly indicated that targeting Khan's associates could serve as a way of intimidating the actor and those around him.

Shooters Allegedly Instructed to Shift Focus to Tiger Shroff

The investigation reportedly took another turn when the alleged shooters were questioned about their activities in Mumbai. According to officials cited by the Free Press Journal, they told investigators that they had shared the videos recorded during their reconnaissance with Pandit.

Pandit allegedly instructed them to stop focusing on the other celebrities and concentrate on Tiger Shroff instead.

The report further stated that the alleged handler told the shooters that Shroff visited the grounds of Jamnabai Narsee International School near Pushpa Park in Juhu every Sunday and was not accompanied by heavy official security protection.

The alleged change in target is now part of the investigation into the gang's activities and the movements of the accused. The case also brings renewed attention to the reported use of publicly available social media videos to gather information about celebrities.

The allegations concerning the actors and the alleged gang members remain matters for investigators to establish. The reported details should not be treated as proof of guilt unless established through the legal process.