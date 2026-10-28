INDIA Bloc Plans Public Impeachment Event Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

INDIA Bloc to Stage Public Impeachment Against CEC

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The INDIA bloc will hold a public impeachment-style programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence in New Delhi on October 30, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on X. In his post, Ramesh said after being denied other locations, the INDIA bloc would hold the programme at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, at 3.30 pm on Friday.“Having been denied other locations, the INDIA janbandhan will be holding a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3.30 pm on Friday, Oct 30, 2026,” Ramesh wrote.

He accused the CEC of violating the Constitution and undermining the country's electoral democracy.“The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court. He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,” Ramesh wrote further.

Protests Against Election Commission

Earlier, Congress president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called INDIA bloc leaders for a public impeachment program agaisnt Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at his residence in Delhi on October 30. The Congress had also planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against the CEC, followed by a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. "I request you to kindly assemble on 30 October 2026 at 3.30 pm at 10 Rajaj Marg, in connection with the public impeachment of the CEC. Kindly make it convenient to attend," the letter read.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation or removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and concerns about voter deletions for months. The protests have also seen police action, with more than 100 demonstrators detained amid heightened security in Central Delhi. Congress and its allies have maintained that their agitation will continue until accountability is established within the Election Commission of India.

Rally Permissions and Logistics

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the law and order perspective for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with several conditions, including the rally's conclusion by 5 pm and a ban on overnight stays at the venue. The rally is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. (ANI)

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