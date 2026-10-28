Ramayana Movie Review: International Critic Compares Ranbir Kapoor's Epic To Lord Of The Rings

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) An international critic watched the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana and compared it to The Lord of the Rings. The reviewer also made interesting comments about the movie climax.

The makers held the world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning as per Indian Standard Time. The main cast and several international film critics attended this special screening. One critic watched the English version and shared his first reaction online. The reviewer did not post the full review because an official embargo is currently in place.

The international critic compared his Ramayana viewing experience to watching The Lord of the Rings back in 2001. He explained that the movie left a massive impact on him. The reviewer especially praised the on-screen portrayal of Lord Sri Rama. He will share his complete thoughts and other movie details once the review embargo lifts.

The critic revealed that Ramayana ends with a massive cliffhanger to set up the second part. He actually screamed out loud in shock when the screen suddenly went black. The movie climax will definitely surprise the audience based on this reaction. The reviewer will publish his full review with spoilers this Sunday after the embargo ends.

Director Nitesh Tiwari brings together a massive star cast for this epic film. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, and Anupam Kher in key roles. Namit Malhotra and Yash are co-producing this project. The team is working hard to present the Indian epic on a grand scale.

The film team plans to release the first part of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on November 5, 2026. The first reaction from the world premiere critic has already created a huge international buzz. Fans only have access to his initial thoughts right now. The full review will soon give us more details about the storyline and acting performances.