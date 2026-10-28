Mushfiqur Out Of WI Test Opener With Finger Injury Expected To Return For Sylhet Test

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 28 (IANS) Bangladesh will begin their Test series against the West Indies without veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been ruled out of the opening match after failing to recover sufficiently from an index-finger injury sustained during a training session. However, the team expects the experienced batter to be available for the second Test in Sylhet, beginning November 5.

Mushfiqur injured his finger while batting in the nets at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Academy on Tuesday, a day before the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. A delivery from a net bowler struck his finger, forcing him to leave the session in pain.

Although an initial assessment did not suggest a serious injury, the batter continued to experience discomfort the following morning, particularly while attempting to put on his wicketkeeping gloves. An X-ray subsequently showed no tear, but the medical team decided against risking his participation in the first Test.

Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that the 38-year-old had sustained a contusion and outlined the expected recovery period.

“Mushfiqur Rahim got hurt on his index finger during practice yesterday. He was under observation afterwards. But there wasn't sufficient improvement till this morning. It is a contusion injury. We are hopeful that he will recover in the next three days. He will be available for the next Test," Khan said in a BCB statement, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Mushfiqur's absence has created an opportunity for Towhid Hridoy, who has been named in Bangladesh's playing XI for the series opener. Hridoy has limited experience in the longest format, having made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Harare earlier this year.

The setback comes at a time when Mushfiqur remains an important figure in Bangladesh's Test batting line-up. He became the first cricketer from the country to reach 100 Test appearances last year and has maintained an average above 40 across his six matches since achieving the milestone.

His most recent outing came against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, where he scored a duck in the first innings before responding with 81 in the second.

Despite a largely injury-free career, Mushfiqur has previously missed a Test against Sri Lanka at home for personal reasons, while his last absence due to injury came during Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies in November 2024.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first in Dhaka as the hosts began their campaign without one of their most experienced players.

The two-Test series also carries significant implications for Bangladesh's ambitions in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. With six Tests remaining in their campaign, Bangladesh need four victories and at least one draw to keep their hopes of reaching the final for the first time alive.