Germany, Singapore Strengthen Strategic Partnership Across Key Sectors
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Tuesday that Germany and Singapore intend to deepen their strategic partnership, with priorities including defense, trade, investment, artificial intelligence and renewable energy.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Singapore after meeting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Merz said the two governments had agreed on a revised work plan designed to expand cooperation across several sectors in the coming years.
“We want to intensify our cooperation on defense and security policy. We are concluding new agreements on cybersecurity,” Merz said.
“We have been cooperating in the field of submarines for quite some time. We also intend to enter into deeper cooperation with Singapore to strengthen our resilience and protect our critical infrastructure,” he added.
Merz also confirmed that Germany would join the GUIDE Initiative, an international voluntary framework aimed at protecting critical underwater infrastructure. Launched in Singapore last May, the initiative has attracted participation from more than a dozen countries, including Australia, the Philippines, France and the United Kingdom.
The German chancellor said his discussions with Wong also covered ongoing international conflicts, shifting geopolitical dynamics and support for Ukraine.
“Singapore is also a very active member of the coalition of the willing,” he said. “We are grateful that Singapore agreed to the sanctions against Russia without hesitation and has also implemented them.”
Merz added that the restrictions were intended to pressure Moscow into changing its approach and helping bring the war to an end.
The latest commitments reflect efforts by Berlin and Singapore to broaden their cooperation on security, economic resilience and emerging technologies while coordinating their positions on international challenges.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Singapore after meeting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Merz said the two governments had agreed on a revised work plan designed to expand cooperation across several sectors in the coming years.
“We want to intensify our cooperation on defense and security policy. We are concluding new agreements on cybersecurity,” Merz said.
“We have been cooperating in the field of submarines for quite some time. We also intend to enter into deeper cooperation with Singapore to strengthen our resilience and protect our critical infrastructure,” he added.
Merz also confirmed that Germany would join the GUIDE Initiative, an international voluntary framework aimed at protecting critical underwater infrastructure. Launched in Singapore last May, the initiative has attracted participation from more than a dozen countries, including Australia, the Philippines, France and the United Kingdom.
The German chancellor said his discussions with Wong also covered ongoing international conflicts, shifting geopolitical dynamics and support for Ukraine.
“Singapore is also a very active member of the coalition of the willing,” he said. “We are grateful that Singapore agreed to the sanctions against Russia without hesitation and has also implemented them.”
Merz added that the restrictions were intended to pressure Moscow into changing its approach and helping bring the war to an end.
The latest commitments reflect efforts by Berlin and Singapore to broaden their cooperation on security, economic resilience and emerging technologies while coordinating their positions on international challenges.
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