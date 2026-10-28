Sudan’s Burhan Joins Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is set to lead a high-level delegation to the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on Oct. 28-29, according to reports published Tuesday.
The Sudanese delegation will include the country’s foreign and finance ministers, the director of the General Intelligence Service and the head of the Defense Industries System.
During the visit, Burhan is expected to deliver an address at the summit, meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral discussions and visit the Russian State University for the Humanities.
Sudan’s ambassador to Russia, Mohamed al-Ghazali al-Tijani Siraj, said the visit reflects expanding relations between Khartoum and Moscow, particularly their cooperation within international organizations and diplomatic forums.
He highlighted Russia’s potential contribution to Sudan’s reconstruction, pointing to opportunities for collaboration in energy, oil, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and higher education.
Siraj also noted that Sudan and Russia are commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral ties.
According to the ambassador, more than 36 heads of state and government have confirmed their attendance at the gathering.
The summit is expected to focus on strengthening political and economic partnerships between Russia and African countries. Discussions will include a proposed joint action plan for 2027-2029 and opportunities to expand cooperation in civilian applications of artificial intelligence.
The Sudanese delegation will include the country’s foreign and finance ministers, the director of the General Intelligence Service and the head of the Defense Industries System.
During the visit, Burhan is expected to deliver an address at the summit, meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral discussions and visit the Russian State University for the Humanities.
Sudan’s ambassador to Russia, Mohamed al-Ghazali al-Tijani Siraj, said the visit reflects expanding relations between Khartoum and Moscow, particularly their cooperation within international organizations and diplomatic forums.
He highlighted Russia’s potential contribution to Sudan’s reconstruction, pointing to opportunities for collaboration in energy, oil, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and higher education.
Siraj also noted that Sudan and Russia are commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral ties.
According to the ambassador, more than 36 heads of state and government have confirmed their attendance at the gathering.
The summit is expected to focus on strengthening political and economic partnerships between Russia and African countries. Discussions will include a proposed joint action plan for 2027-2029 and opportunities to expand cooperation in civilian applications of artificial intelligence.
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