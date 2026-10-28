German Court Rejects Early Release Bid for Neo-Nazi Terrorist Zschape
(MENAFN) A German court ruled Tuesday that Beate Zschape, a convicted member of a neo-Nazi terrorist organization, must remain behind bars until at least 2035 after rejecting her request for early release.
The Munich Higher Regional Court established a minimum prison term of 24 years and refused to grant probation for the remaining portion of her life sentence, according to reports.
Zschape, 51, was a central figure in the far-right National Socialist Underground (NSU), a terrorist group responsible for killing 10 people between 2000 and 2007. The victims included eight Turkish immigrants, one Greek national and a German policewoman.
She received a life sentence in 2018 for her role in the organization's criminal activities.
In an attempt to support her rehabilitation and improve her chances of leaving prison early, Zschape applied last year to join EXIT, a program designed to help people abandon far-right extremist ideologies and disengage from extremist networks.
However, relatives of those killed by the NSU strongly opposed her release. They argued that she had failed to demonstrate genuine remorse and had withheld information that could help clarify the circumstances surrounding the murders.
The victims' families also raised concerns about her refusal to disclose details about the group's broader support network and potential connections involving intelligence informants and security officials.
The Munich Higher Regional Court established a minimum prison term of 24 years and refused to grant probation for the remaining portion of her life sentence, according to reports.
Zschape, 51, was a central figure in the far-right National Socialist Underground (NSU), a terrorist group responsible for killing 10 people between 2000 and 2007. The victims included eight Turkish immigrants, one Greek national and a German policewoman.
She received a life sentence in 2018 for her role in the organization's criminal activities.
In an attempt to support her rehabilitation and improve her chances of leaving prison early, Zschape applied last year to join EXIT, a program designed to help people abandon far-right extremist ideologies and disengage from extremist networks.
However, relatives of those killed by the NSU strongly opposed her release. They argued that she had failed to demonstrate genuine remorse and had withheld information that could help clarify the circumstances surrounding the murders.
The victims' families also raised concerns about her refusal to disclose details about the group's broader support network and potential connections involving intelligence informants and security officials.
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