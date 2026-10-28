Israel Election Turnout Reaches Historic Midday High
(MENAFN) Voter participation in Israel’s general elections reached 31.5% by noon local time on Tuesday, marking the highest turnout recorded by that point in the day since 1973, according to the Central Elections Committee.
Approximately 2.39 million people had voted by midday, representing an increase of more than three percentage points compared with the corresponding stage of the previous election, the committee reported.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich linked the elevated participation to a significant increase in voting among Arab citizens and residents of areas traditionally supportive of left-wing parties.
In a social media statement, Smotrich said Arab communities and left-leaning strongholds were experiencing unusually high levels of electoral engagement.
Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi also pointed to strong voter participation, expressing optimism about the performance of Arab political parties and their electoral prospects.
“Polling stations are packed like never before, and I am confident we will achieve a major victory,” Tibi said in a press statement.
The developments come as Arab parties and opposition figures intensify efforts to encourage voters to participate in a closely contested election, with the outcome potentially determining whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retains his position.
Turnout figures from individual communities also indicated substantial early participation. Ein Hod and Sde Nehemia recorded voting rates of 25.7% and 25.4%, respectively, by 10 am, according to reports.
Approximately 2.39 million people had voted by midday, representing an increase of more than three percentage points compared with the corresponding stage of the previous election, the committee reported.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich linked the elevated participation to a significant increase in voting among Arab citizens and residents of areas traditionally supportive of left-wing parties.
In a social media statement, Smotrich said Arab communities and left-leaning strongholds were experiencing unusually high levels of electoral engagement.
Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi also pointed to strong voter participation, expressing optimism about the performance of Arab political parties and their electoral prospects.
“Polling stations are packed like never before, and I am confident we will achieve a major victory,” Tibi said in a press statement.
The developments come as Arab parties and opposition figures intensify efforts to encourage voters to participate in a closely contested election, with the outcome potentially determining whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retains his position.
Turnout figures from individual communities also indicated substantial early participation. Ein Hod and Sde Nehemia recorded voting rates of 25.7% and 25.4%, respectively, by 10 am, according to reports.
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