French Consumer Confidence Falls to Lowest Level in Years
(MENAFN) Consumer sentiment in France deteriorated sharply in October, reaching its weakest level in more than a decade as public demonstrations intensified, concerns over unemployment grew and living costs continued to rise, according to official data released Tuesday.
The consumer confidence index fell by five points from the previous month to 80, marking its lowest level since June 2013, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies showed.
The latest reading also fell short of market forecasts, which had anticipated the index would remain stable at 85. It remained significantly below its long-term average of 100, calculated over the period from January 1987 through December 2025.
Social unrest has added to economic uncertainty across the country. Demonstrations initially organized by high school students in mid-September over demands for improved education conditions subsequently broadened into larger protests opposing the government's economic policies.
Meanwhile, persistent pressure on household budgets further weakened consumer sentiment. The proportion of people reporting that prices had increased substantially over the previous 12 months rose by eight points in October.
Expectations about personal financial conditions also worsened. The indicator measuring households' outlook for their future finances declined by nine points, while assessments of their financial situation over the past period fell by six points.
Both measures moved further below their respective historical averages, highlighting growing concerns about household economic prospects. At the same time, the share of consumers who considered the period suitable for making major purchases dropped by four points, reflecting increased caution over spending.
The consumer confidence index fell by five points from the previous month to 80, marking its lowest level since June 2013, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies showed.
The latest reading also fell short of market forecasts, which had anticipated the index would remain stable at 85. It remained significantly below its long-term average of 100, calculated over the period from January 1987 through December 2025.
Social unrest has added to economic uncertainty across the country. Demonstrations initially organized by high school students in mid-September over demands for improved education conditions subsequently broadened into larger protests opposing the government's economic policies.
Meanwhile, persistent pressure on household budgets further weakened consumer sentiment. The proportion of people reporting that prices had increased substantially over the previous 12 months rose by eight points in October.
Expectations about personal financial conditions also worsened. The indicator measuring households' outlook for their future finances declined by nine points, while assessments of their financial situation over the past period fell by six points.
Both measures moved further below their respective historical averages, highlighting growing concerns about household economic prospects. At the same time, the share of consumers who considered the period suitable for making major purchases dropped by four points, reflecting increased caution over spending.
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