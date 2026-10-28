Iran, Qatar Seek Stronger Political, Economic, Energy Ties
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani explored ways to deepen cooperation in politics, trade and energy during talks in Moscow on Tuesday, according to reports citing Iranian state media.
The meeting was held alongside the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which brought representatives of major gas-producing nations to the Russian capital.
During their discussions, the two leaders reviewed the current state of relations between Tehran and Doha and highlighted the need to strengthen bilateral ties. They also emphasized the importance of making better use of existing opportunities to broaden cooperation in political and economic fields, according to reports.
Energy partnerships, increased trade and investment exchanges, and closer coordination among countries exporting natural gas were among the main topics addressed during the meeting.
Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Pezeshkian was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during the week.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Araghchi explained that the planned talks would build on previous discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tehran on Oct. 19.
The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that brings together major natural gas producers, including Iran, Russia, Qatar and Algeria, to promote cooperation among member countries and address shared interests in the global gas sector.
The meeting was held alongside the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which brought representatives of major gas-producing nations to the Russian capital.
During their discussions, the two leaders reviewed the current state of relations between Tehran and Doha and highlighted the need to strengthen bilateral ties. They also emphasized the importance of making better use of existing opportunities to broaden cooperation in political and economic fields, according to reports.
Energy partnerships, increased trade and investment exchanges, and closer coordination among countries exporting natural gas were among the main topics addressed during the meeting.
Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Pezeshkian was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during the week.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Araghchi explained that the planned talks would build on previous discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tehran on Oct. 19.
The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that brings together major natural gas producers, including Iran, Russia, Qatar and Algeria, to promote cooperation among member countries and address shared interests in the global gas sector.
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