(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 28 October 2026

HEINEKEN N.V. REPORTS ON 2026 THIRD QUARTER TRADING Volume and revenue growth across all regions



IFRS Measures BEIA Measures (in mhl or € million) Total growth (in mhl or € million) Organic growth Total volume 76.0 6.2% Total volume 76.0 4.8% Revenue 9,558 9.7% Net revenue (beia) 8,090 4.6%

Unless stated otherwise, all comments and figures in this announcement refer to BEIA metrics, and growth % indicates organic growth. Throughout this report figures refer to quarterly performance unless otherwise indicated.

Growth: continued momentum, all regions contributing



Total volume grew 4.8% (YTD: 2.7%), with consolidated volume 3.9% (YTD: 1.6%), licensed volume 19.5% (YTD: 21.8%).

Net revenue grew 4.6% (YTD: 3.4%), net revenue per hectolitre up 0.7% (YTD: 1.7%).

Price-mix on a constant geographic basis up 1.8% (YTD: 2.4%). Gained or held share in more than two-thirds of our markets.



Segments and Brands: priority segments and global brands driving growth



Premium volume grew 11.5%, significantly ahead of the total portfolio.

Global brands volume grew 9.9% (YTD: 6.9%), with all five brands in growth, and Heineken®up 9.7% (YTD: 6.8%).

Mainstream volume increased 2.4% (YTD: 0.3%), with our local power brands outperforming.

Low & no-alcohol grew in the double-digits, led by Heineken® 0.0 and Heineken® Ultimate. Beyond beer volume grew in the mid teens, supported by Desperados innovations.



Regional performance: all four regions in volume and revenue growth



Africa & Middle East: sustained resilient growth.

Americas: returned to growth on easier comparison base.

Asia Pacific: solid momentum continued. Europe: volume growth and strong summer execution on softer comparatives.



Progressing with pace on EverGreen 2030 priorities



Accelerated innovation, including Heineken® Ultimate 3.5%, Desperados Sunlight, and Tiger Smooth.

Agreed to acquire a majority stake in Stëlz, subject to regulatory approval, to strengthen our beyond beer portfolio.

Productivity programme on track to deliver €500m gross savings for the full-year.

Scaling our simplified European operating model following successful pilots. Reiterating our 2% to 6% organic operating profit growth guidance for 2026.

RAFA OLIVEIRA, CEO, COMMENTED:

"We delivered good volume growth of 5%, with positive contributions from all regions, and strong delivery from our global brands and priority segments in particular. This gives us confidence to confirm our full-year outlook.

Joining HEINEKEN at a time when our teams are delivering solid results while remaining focused on implementing our strategy is a real privilege. My first impressions are positive, particularly the strength of our brands, the commitment of our people, and the growth potential across our geographic footprint. We have strong foundations, but we are not translating them into consistent growth and winning with consumers and customers as often as we should. There is more to do to sharpen execution, increase pace, and build a stronger performance culture, with greater accountability across the business.

These first weeks have been about listening, learning, and understanding. I look forward to sharing more of my perspective when we report our full-year results."

ENQUIRIES

Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen Head of Media Investor Relations Managers E-mail:... E-mail:... Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call with Harold van den Broek, Chief Financial Officer, in relation to its Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update today at 10:00 CET/09:00 GMT. The call will be audio cast live via the company's website: An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999 Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233 USA (Local): 646 664 1960

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 056425

Attachment

HEINEKEN N.V. 2026 Q3 Trading Update